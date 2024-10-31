^

Sports

National, club dragon boat teams find official outfitter

Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 6:35pm
National, club dragon boat teams find official outfitter
Filipino dragon boat team members pose for posterity.

MANILA, Philippines — The 300-man Philippine national and club dragon boat teams now have an official outfitter.

It was announced that Filipino company Unisol will be providing uniforms and gear to Philippine squads participating in the ICF World Dragon Boat Championships, which officially started on Thursday, October 31, at the Bay Walk in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan. 

Unisol, which recently unveiled its latest innovations, the Chameleon Collection, made from Philippine Tropical Fabric (PTF), took its best foot forward to showcase Filipino ingenuity to an international audience.

The ICF world tilt attracted more than 2,000 athletes, officials and tourists from a record 27 member countries.

"Unisol is about more than just uniforms," said Unisol founder Jonas Kee Quilantang.  "We’re about creating jobs, empowering workers, and contributing to the economy.”

Despite challenges in the supply of raw materials, Unisol is fully embracing Republic Act 9242, which promotes the use of PTF for government office uniforms.

"It’s no longer a dream. It is now a reality," the company announced, showcasing its commitment to transforming the uniform landscape with locally sourced fabrics.

Unisol's innovations go beyond just fabrics. As a tech-driven apparel company, it has developed a booking and order management system that addresses long-standing industry issues like long lead times and inconsistent delivery dates. This system ensures that clients receive high-quality uniforms on time, every time, revolutionizing the production process.

"We want to be the 'Jollibee' of uniforms in the Philippines," said Unisol founder Quilantang, comparing the company’s reliability and consistency to the well-loved fast-food chain. Their vertically integrated manufacturing allows Unisol to control every stage of production, ensuring quality at every step.

Major clients, such as the Cebu Provincial Government, are already using the Chameleon set for their workforce.

For fast, easy-to-order uniforms, Unisol also offers the U-Go Unliprint collection, which features a range of T-shirts, polo shirts and jackets. These designs meet the needs of businesses and events with speed and convenience while still maintaining a professional appearance.

vuukle comment

DRAGON BOAT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hollis-Jefferson drops 37 points as Tropang Giga go 2-0 vs Gin Kings

Hollis-Jefferson drops 37 points as Tropang Giga go 2-0 vs Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson erupted for 37 points to aid the TNT Tropang Giga to a 96-84 win over Barangay Ginebra for a 2-0 lead...
Sports
fbtw
Durham calls it a career

Durham calls it a career

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
PBA fans have seen the last of one of the most dominant imports of recent years, Allen Durham of Meralco.
Sports
fbtw
Pacers hold off Celtics in OT; Cavs rout Lakers in James family return

Pacers hold off Celtics in OT; Cavs rout Lakers in James family return

8 hours ago
Pascal Siakam drilled the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime as the Indiana Pacers beat Boston, 135-132, handing the NBA champion...
Sports
fbtw
Seething rivalry

Seething rivalry

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
The raging rivalry between TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee is the underlying...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons disarm Warriors

Falcons disarm Warriors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Adamson got a shot in the arm with a gutsy 45-37 win over University of the East to stay in the thick of the Final Four race...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Reigning MVPs Quiambao, dela Rosa get UAAP Player of the Week nods

Reigning MVPs Quiambao, dela Rosa get UAAP Player of the Week nods

4 hours ago
The reigning UAAP Most Valuable Players took center stage as expected in the UAAP Season 87 men's and women’s basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers star Ohtani 'honored' by maiden World Series win

Dodgers star Ohtani 'honored' by maiden World Series win

5 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani said he was "honored" to have sealed his first World Series title after the Los Angeles Dodgers' victory over...
Sports
fbtw
Yankees manager says Dodgers defeat will 'sting forever'

Yankees manager says Dodgers defeat will 'sting forever'

6 hours ago
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) the error-strewn manner of the defeat that saw...
Sports
fbtw
'Willingness to move the ball&rsquo; keeps Tropang Giga ahead vs Gin Kings

'Willingness to move the ball’ keeps Tropang Giga ahead vs Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Patience and unselfishness were the keys for the TNT Tropang Giga’s 3-point explosion in their 96-84 Game 2 win over...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with