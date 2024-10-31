National, club dragon boat teams find official outfitter

MANILA, Philippines — The 300-man Philippine national and club dragon boat teams now have an official outfitter.

It was announced that Filipino company Unisol will be providing uniforms and gear to Philippine squads participating in the ICF World Dragon Boat Championships, which officially started on Thursday, October 31, at the Bay Walk in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Unisol, which recently unveiled its latest innovations, the Chameleon Collection, made from Philippine Tropical Fabric (PTF), took its best foot forward to showcase Filipino ingenuity to an international audience.

The ICF world tilt attracted more than 2,000 athletes, officials and tourists from a record 27 member countries.

"Unisol is about more than just uniforms," said Unisol founder Jonas Kee Quilantang. "We’re about creating jobs, empowering workers, and contributing to the economy.”

Despite challenges in the supply of raw materials, Unisol is fully embracing Republic Act 9242, which promotes the use of PTF for government office uniforms.

"It’s no longer a dream. It is now a reality," the company announced, showcasing its commitment to transforming the uniform landscape with locally sourced fabrics.

Unisol's innovations go beyond just fabrics. As a tech-driven apparel company, it has developed a booking and order management system that addresses long-standing industry issues like long lead times and inconsistent delivery dates. This system ensures that clients receive high-quality uniforms on time, every time, revolutionizing the production process.

"We want to be the 'Jollibee' of uniforms in the Philippines," said Unisol founder Quilantang, comparing the company’s reliability and consistency to the well-loved fast-food chain. Their vertically integrated manufacturing allows Unisol to control every stage of production, ensuring quality at every step.

Major clients, such as the Cebu Provincial Government, are already using the Chameleon set for their workforce.

For fast, easy-to-order uniforms, Unisol also offers the U-Go Unliprint collection, which features a range of T-shirts, polo shirts and jackets. These designs meet the needs of businesses and events with speed and convenience while still maintaining a professional appearance.