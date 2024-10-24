^

Alvarez, Aliev finally set to clash in ONE Bangkok card

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 3:44pm
MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Alvarez will finally face Mirta Aliev in the ONE Championship ring after their scheduled bout was postponed earlier this year. 

The two fighters will be clashing in a featherweight MMA match at ONE Friday Fights 86 on November 8 in Bangkok, Thailand, months after their initial bout was postponed. 

The two were supposed to clash back in ONE Friday Fights 82, but Aliev was hit with a minor injury that forced him out of the contest. 

This time around, all is well for the Russian. 

Alvarez said that the postponement gave him enough time to be ready. 

“The preparation has been well. I think it got better because my preparation has been extended. As we know, [the fight] was supposed to happen last month, but our preparation never stopped,” he said. 

“I’m taking the postponement positively. I’m using the extra time to be more prepared for this fight.”  

Meanwhile, Fritz Biagtan will also see action in the card as he faces Sayedali Asli in a flyweight contest. 

Biagtan will be gunning for redemption after absorbing a loss against Babar Ali. 

"It’s been a while since I last competed in ONE Friday Fights. I thank God for giving me this opportunity. Certainly, I had time to improve myself in that stretch. Of course, given that I’ve waited for this fight for a long time, I’m certainly a lot hungrier in this fight," he said.   

"All I can say, I’m truly hungry to bounce back. I’ll give my 100% in this fight. I want to win this fight for my Pinoy fans, my family, and of course myself,” he added. 

The two fighters are targeting the $100,000 contract to compete on ONE’s main roster, something they could achieve with an impressive performance in the weekly showcase.

