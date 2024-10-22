^

Cortez, Amos finish with contrasting games as Archers book PGFlex cage tourney win

Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 1:03pm
Nelson Guevarra, president of PGFlex Linoleum, makes the ceremonial toss during the opening game between Manila Central University and Immaculada Concepcion College in the collegiate preseason tournament held Monday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Mason Amos, the high-profile transferee from Ateneo this year, had a forgettable debut for La Salle, but Jacob Cortez came to the rescue as the Archers survived Olivarez College Sea Lions, 88-82, at the start of the PGFlex Linoleum Invitational Tournament last Monday, October 21, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Though a veteran of some memorable Gilas Pilipinas wins, the 6-foot-7 Amos was obviously out of sync, finishing with only six points on a dismal 1-of-10 shooting from the field.

Amos, however, was perfect from the free throw area as he made all his four gift shots — a sign that he could be lethal once he gets his offensive rhythm. 

But Cortez, who relocated to the Taft-based school after leading San Beda to NCAA championship last season, was impressive in the preseason event presented by Quintana. 

The cat-quick Cortez tallied 20 points, five rebounds and two assists in more than 31 minutes of play, enough to make up for Mason’s awful shooting.

Amos, Cortez, Jhayzine Kean Baclaan, Russel Ogana, Manuel Pablo and Santi Romero are being groomed for next year’s La Salle team in the UAAP.

Also getting off to a winning start was Manila Central University which routed league newcomer Immaculada Concepcion College, 82-66, behind the hot-shooting duo of RJ Tadeo and MJ Joson.

Tadeo led a well-balanced MCU attack with 16 points while Joson, Rapael Perhis and Brendon Ocampo had 14, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Baclaan was in fact the day’s worthiest performer with a double-double effort of 23 points and 11 assists part from grabbing 6 boards. His step-back jumper late in the payoff period was a dagger to the heart of the Sea Lions.

Ogana and Pablo also produced significant numbers by logging12 points each.

JP Panelo and Hakim Njiasse showed great promise for Olivarez, tallying 18 and 17 points, respectively, and combining for 26 rebounds.

