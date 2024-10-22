^

Sports

Tigers long for Tounkara's inside presence in loss to Ateneo

Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 12:18pm
Tigers long for Tounkara's inside presence in loss to Ateneo
UST's Christian Manaytay guards Kristian Porter of Ateneo during their UAAP Season 87 game last Saturday, October 19, 2024, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas Growling Tiger Christian Manaytay said that he felt the absence of foreign student-athlete Mo Tounkara in their 67-64 home-court loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their UAAP Season 87 clash last Saturday, October 19, at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila. 

Tounkara served a one-game suspension against Ateneo after incurring two technical fouls against the La Salle Green Archers last week. 

Manaytay, after their loss against the Katipunan-based squad, underscored the impact of Tounkara’s absence, which the Eagles took advantage of through the dribble-drive motion. 

“Isang huge factor yung presence ng bigs namin. When we have Mo Tounkara, we have more options, so for Ateneo they were able to dribble-drive and they were able to attack going to the basket all the time, so they were drawing then pagkapasa nila nakakakuha sila ng open shots. That’s what they do, so kailangan talaga namin si Mo,” Manaytay told Philstar.com.

As Tounkara’s suspension led to a loss, Manaytay emphasized the importance of working harder to reach their primary goal of making the semifinals this season.

“We have to push ourselves. Kailangan namin mag grind. Hindi na dapat kami matalo because we are aiming the Final Four,” he said.

The big man called for a sense of urgency from the team to win all their remaining four games of the elimination round to earn a spot in the Final Four. 

“Well, all the upcoming games are a must-win, and kailangan din namin manalo sa mga ganung situation, so we have to prepare more for our game next week on Sunday,” Manaytay added.

Manaytay contributed 11 points, while shooting 5-of-10 from the field to go with three boards. 

The Tigers will aim to end their three-game loss streak when they face the Far Eastern University Tamaraws on Sunday, October 27, at the Mall of Asia Arena. — Brent Sagre, intern

vuukle comment

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

TIGERS

UAAP

UST
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine hosting of world dragonboat tilt up for discussion at PSA Forum

Philippine hosting of world dragonboat tilt up for discussion at PSA Forum

23 hours ago
World-class dragon boat competition will be on board when the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum resumes on...
Sports
fbtw
More than 100 fights in today&rsquo;s NCA 6 Stag Derby

More than 100 fights in today’s NCA 6 Stag Derby

13 hours ago
Hosts of the National Cockers Alliance 6 Stag derby, The Firefly Group and Osang Dela Cruz, announced that more than 100 fights...
Sports
fbtw
Kings-Tropa rematch sealed

Kings-Tropa rematch sealed

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
With a mouthwatering rematch with the defending champion Tropang Giga as incentive, the Gin Kings handled their end of things...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff-led USA pitted with Canada at season-opening United Cup

Gauff-led USA pitted with Canada at season-opening United Cup

20 hours ago
Top seeds the United States spearheaded by Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz were drawn on Monday with Canada for the mixed teams...
Sports
fbtw
Spanish LaLiga opens 1st youth tournament in Philippines

Spanish LaLiga opens 1st youth tournament in Philippines

By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
The first ever LaLiga Youth Tournament in the Philippines is done.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA, Nike extend partnership deal for 12 years

NBA, Nike extend partnership deal for 12 years

2 hours ago
The NBA and Women's NBA announced a 12-year contract extension with global partner Nike Inc. through 2037 to provide uniforms,...
Sports
fbtw
Plata, Aludo pull off stellar performances in Olivarez juniors netfest

Plata, Aludo pull off stellar performances in Olivarez juniors netfest

2 hours ago
Marvin Plata displayed stellar form to clinch the boys’ 16-and-under crown, overpowering top seed Kraut Gavin 6-2, 6-2,...
Sports
fbtw
PBA finals battle of super imports

PBA finals battle of super imports

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
It’s a rivalry that started in Season 47 PBA Governors’ Cup and spilled over to the Asian Games in Hangzhou last...
Sports
fbtw
Eyes on Celtics, LeBron

Eyes on Celtics, LeBron

13 hours ago
Defending champion Boston launches a quest for back-to-back titles, LeBron James teams with his 20-year-old son and familiar...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with