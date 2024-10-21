Aby Marano opens up about the time she turned to Mobile Legends

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine volleyball veteran Abigail "Aby" Maraño made an appearance at the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines playoffs at the Green Sun Hotel during the lower bracket finals match between Aurora and Falcons AP Bren.

In a press conference, Maraño, team captain of Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League, shared how she started Mobile Legends five years ago and how it had helped with her mental health during the pandemic, which sidelined her volleyball career for two years.

"Ang laking tinulong ng ML during the entire pandemic because back then, wala kaming volleyball for two years. So this was the only sport I played the entire pandemic. Yung mental health ko talagang natulungan and yung competitiveness and mindset na keep ko while playing ML during that time." shared Maraño, who has even reached Mythical Glory, the second to highest rank in the game.

A mage user, Maraño uses time management to balance her volleyball career while ranking up in Mobile Legends. Getting inspiration from her role as a middle-spiker, Maraño is mid-laner and support player whose favorite heroes include Pharsa and Lunox. With teammates Mylene Paat

Ara Galang, Alina Bicar and Czarina Carandang, Maraño shared how they play together, even playing ranked games when they are free.

What made Maraño love the game so much was how it was made for everyone.

"Ang maganda talaga sa Mobile Legends is para siya sa lahat. Wala talagang pinipili. ‘Di mo kailangan maging sobrang batak, kapag marunong ka lang talaga gumamit ng cellphone mo, as easy as that, and yung mechanics, malalaro mo siya kahit saan,” said Maraño.

Addressing how esports still lives under the shadow of scrutiny, mostly from the older generation, Maraño sees this shifting in the years to come.

"Kulang lang sila sa knowledge about esports. For so long, ‘pag sinabing sports, physical sports ang nasa isip ng mga tao. Kaunti lang yung awareness ng nakakarami. Yung esports kasi is sa mga Gen Z and sa Millennials, pero definitely in the years to come, mas lalawak yung avenue for esports,” said Maraño.