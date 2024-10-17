^

Team Liquid Philippines coach points out factors for early MPL PH exit

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 17, 2024 | 3:02pm
Archie 'TicTac' Reyes
MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champions Team Liquid Philippines ended up at fifth-sixth place in the current season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines, Wednesday, October 16, after a close 2-3 match-up against debutting team, Aurora.

The loss brought the team to its worst finish since Season 10 where the cavalry (then Echo) had been a consistent top three finisher in the local league.

Struggling even during the regular season, head coach Archie "TicTac" Reyes shared how it had been difficult for the team as they faced multiple challenges throughout the season.

"Siguro sa dami naming problema, may mga bagay kaming inuuna, sa meta, sa adaptation, yung disiplina nawawala yung focus namin. Dapat yun yung lagi naming ini-instill sa mga players. Pero yung nga, sa dami naming problema ng team, medyo na let go yun. As coach, medyo pagkawalan ko rin yun,” Reyes told Philstar.com.

In their match against Aurora, it was evident that some of the Cavalry's loses can be attributed to a lack of discipline, which the team is known for.

He added, "May times na naging overhyped yung players, lalo na pag lamang kami, kung baga na-e-excite. And disiplina. Kailangan i-work out yun talaga. May times na lamang talaga tapos isang decision lang nababaliktad talaga."

Outside of discipline, Reyes acknowledges the team's struggles with the current meta since Mobile Legends Mid-Season Cup, which was evident in their past matches.

"Sa meta, siguro sa akin merong times na pinipilit pa namin. Parang sa buhay, may times na alam natin hindi na magwo-work pero pinipilit pa rin natin. Kami pinapaniwalaan pa rin namin na kaya pa [yung luma]. Yung mga ganung mindset, dun nadedelay yung pag-adapt.” said Reyes.

With their exit from the current season, Reyes looks forward to what the team can do to improve on entering next year and Season 15.

"First is yung pag-adapt ng meta. Next siguro is chemistry sa team. Kasi during regular season, nakita naman natin oo basag yung chemistry. Third is kailangan maging open yung players, coaches. May times na may problem na ganito ‘di nasasabi,” outlined Reyes.

But will fans expect some drastic changes to the roster of Team Liquid Philippines?

"Sa nakikita ko yung pieces ito pa rin. Ito pa rin yung best pieces. May things lang talaga na kailangan iwork out. Kasi ilang seasons na rin kami. From the start, kami kami na yung magkakasama,” said Reyes.

