Archers withstand Tigers in OT for 5th straight win

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Green Archers survived a spirited rally by the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, winning 94-87 in overtime of their UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

La Salle held off a spirited run by UST in the fourth quarter and heated up just in time in the extention period to win their fifth straight contest and gain the solo top spot.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao shone bright for the Green Archers with a career-high 29 points, nine rebounds and three assists on an efficient 10-of-17 from the field. Phillips added 16 markers and 13 rebounds.

After being forced to go for extra five minutes, La Salle started off the overtime period with an 11-1 run to turn the 80-all deadlock to a 91-81 lead.

This was enough separation for the Green Archers to run away the rest of the way.

A pair of free throws by UST playmaker Forthsky Padrigao momentarily halted the run, but it was answered by CJ Austria.

Back-to-back field goals by Padrigao and Nic Cabanero tried to tow UST back, but it came a tad too late.

"Well, we’re not surprised on how UST played. We always remind ourselves that every team will be out competing against us," La Salle head coach Topex Robinson told reporters after the game.

"Coach Pido Jarencio and the rest of the staff are really doing a tremendous job in making sure they’re a competitive group. We made mistakes and it’s an opportunity for us to learn."

The Green Archers started the game waxing hot, scoring 14 straight points before Cabanero ended the drought.

The Tigers played catchup for almost the whole game before clawing their way back in the fourth.

Leading by as much as 20 points, La Salle seemingly put their foot off the gas pedal in the fourth quarter as UST erupted.

After a Henry Agunnane make gave the defending champions a 13-point advantage, 74-61, the Tigers unleashed an 8-2 run capped by a Padrigao 3-pointer to cut the lead to seven, 69-76, with 3:54 to go.

A few seconds later, UST’s Mo Tounkara was ejected from the game after being called for his second technical. Joshua David sank the technical free throw to push the lead back to eight, 77-69.

However, a mini 5-0 blitz led by Padrigao and Migs Pangilinan cut the lead to three, but Quiambao hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 to go as La Salle regained a two-possession advantage, 80-74.

A triple by Kyle Paranada and a Cabanero finish cut the Archers' lead to one, 79-80.

After a steal, Padrigao was fouled driving to the basket. An unsportsmanlike foul was called on Michael Phillips, and the guard split his freebies.

The ball went back to the Tigers, but Padrigao missed a step-back trey for the win. The Espana-based cagers, though, were able to regain possession.

Padrigao had the chance to win it for the Tigers and complete the upset, but he missed from way beyond, bringing the game to overtime.

Raven Gonzales chipped in 11 markers for La Salle, while EJ Gollena added eight.

Cabanero paced UST with 23 points on a 10-of-13 clip from the field. He also had 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Padrigao added 15, while Tounkara had 14.

The 4-5 Tigers will try to return to their winning ways as they face the Ateneo Blue Eagles next on Saturday noon.

The now-8-1 La Salle, meanwhile, will take on Adamson the same day at 3:30 p.m.

Both games will be at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.