Tabuena aims to build on Macao success, vies in IS Black Mountain

The Philippines' Miguel Tabuena tees off at the 2nd hole during the final round of the Kolon Korea Open golf championship at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan on June 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena is looking to carry the momentum from his stellar performance in the Macao Open into the Black Mountain Championship, part of the International Series, which kicks off on Thursday at the Black Mountain Golf Club in Hin Lek Fai, Thailand.

Fresh off a final-round 63 that secured him a share of fourth place, Tabuena faces stiff competition as he tees off alongside American Peter Uihlein, winner of the International Series England, and local rising star Sadom Kaewkanjana, a two-time Asian Tour champion, at 11:35 a.m.

Tabuena's recent showing in Macau highlighted the golfer’s ability to close out tournaments in style, but the ICTSI-backed Filipino will be tested again by a deep 150-player field. The event promises four days of intense shot-making and poise, with competitors vying for top honors in this prestigious tournament.

Among those looking to make an impact is fellow Filipino Justin Quiban, who is eager to rebound after missing the cut last week. He begins his campaign at 7:35 a.m., paired with Jose Toledo and Ye Wocheng.

Meanwhile, Rattanon Wannasrichan, the Macao Open champion, leads a star-studded group that includes Jbe Kruger and Suteepat Prateeptienchai, teeing off just ahead of Tabuena at 11:35 a.m.

Other notable pairing includes Jazz Janewattananond, Wade Ormsby, and Kiera Vincent, who are set to battle it out in a marquee matchup starting at 11:55 a.m.

The 72-hole tournament also marks the start of a grueling three-leg International Series swing. After Thailand, the series moves to the International Series Thailand at the Thai Country Club from October 24-27 before concluding at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club in Indonesia from October 31 to November 3. All events feature a $2-million prize pool, adding to the high stakes for the players involved.