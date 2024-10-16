^

Sports

Tabuena aims to build on Macao success, vies in IS Black Mountain

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 10:29am
Tabuena aims to build on Macao success, vies in IS Black Mountain
The Philippines' Miguel Tabuena tees off at the 2nd hole during the final round of the Kolon Korea Open golf championship at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan on June 23, 2024.
Jung Yeon-je / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena is looking to carry the momentum from his stellar performance in the Macao Open into the Black Mountain Championship, part of the International Series, which kicks off on Thursday at the Black Mountain Golf Club in Hin Lek Fai, Thailand.

Fresh off a final-round 63 that secured him a share of fourth place, Tabuena faces stiff competition as he tees off alongside American Peter Uihlein, winner of the International Series England, and local rising star Sadom Kaewkanjana, a two-time Asian Tour champion, at 11:35 a.m.

Tabuena's recent showing in Macau highlighted the golfer’s ability to close out tournaments in style, but the ICTSI-backed Filipino will be tested again by a deep 150-player field. The event promises four days of intense shot-making and poise, with competitors vying for top honors in this prestigious tournament.

Among those looking to make an impact is fellow Filipino Justin Quiban, who is eager to rebound after missing the cut last week. He begins his campaign at 7:35 a.m., paired with Jose Toledo and Ye Wocheng.

Meanwhile, Rattanon Wannasrichan, the Macao Open champion, leads a star-studded group that includes Jbe Kruger and Suteepat Prateeptienchai, teeing off just ahead of Tabuena at 11:35 a.m.

Other notable pairing includes Jazz Janewattananond, Wade Ormsby, and Kiera Vincent, who are set to battle it out in a marquee matchup starting at 11:55 a.m.

The 72-hole tournament also marks the start of a grueling three-leg International Series swing. After Thailand, the series moves to the International Series Thailand at the Thai Country Club from October 24-27 before concluding at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club in Indonesia from October 31 to November 3. All events feature a $2-million prize pool, adding to the high stakes for the players involved.

vuukle comment

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers refocus on title defense, clash with Tigers

Archers refocus on title defense, clash with Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
With distractions and issues now behind them, Topex Robinson and La Salle press on their title defense bid even harder against...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga forces Game 3; Quezon makes semis

MPBL: Zamboanga forces Game 3; Quezon makes semis

20 hours ago
Zamboanga Master Sardines rode the hot hands of Pedrito Galanza Jr. to rout Paranaque, 94-66, on Monday, forcing a deciding...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, Aguilar fight for crown

Olivarez, Aguilar fight for crown

11 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez secured his spot in the finals of the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Open tennis championship with a gritty...
Sports
fbtw
Immaculada Concepcion, WCC Aeronautics join UCAL cage league's Season 7

Immaculada Concepcion, WCC Aeronautics join UCAL cage league's Season 7

1 day ago
Tougher and fiercer competition is expected as the University and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum welcomes two new...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Legends still fan faves

PBA Legends still fan faves

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
They’ve been long retired from playing in the PBA but 10 Legends re-emerged to suit up in an exhibition game that was...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines

Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines

3 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe is hoping his recent move to Real Madrid will take his already glittering career on the pitch to new heights,...
Sports
fbtw
Mets draw level with Dodgers; Yankees win ALCS kickoff

Mets draw level with Dodgers; Yankees win ALCS kickoff

11 hours ago
Mark Vientos smashed a grand slam and Francisco Lindor homered as well as the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3...
Sports
fbtw
Capital1 hoping to acquire Laure

Capital1 hoping to acquire Laure

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
If there’s a team on outgoing Chery Tiggo star Eya Laure’s wish list, it has to be Capital1 Solar.
Sports
fbtw
Engino, Rho share lead at five-under

Engino, Rho share lead at five-under

11 hours ago
Albin Engino and South Korea’s Hyun Ho Rho stunned the field with impressive 65s to secure joint leadership in the rain-disrupted...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with