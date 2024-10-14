Falcons AP Bren captain cites passion as key to MPL PH longevity

MANILA, Philippines — Falcons AP Bren's midlaner and captain Angelo Kyle "Pheww" Arcangel made history during the last match of the regular season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 14, being the first player to reach 500 games.

Arcangel was part of the debut season of the league in 2018, under the banner of team Digital Devils Pro and was then a goldlaner. His team finished second to Aether Main in the local league as well as that year's edition of the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC 2018). The following season, Arcangel and his teammates played for Cignal Ultra and won his first MPL Philippines title.

He stayed with Cignal Ultra until the end of 2019, transferring to his current team, then BREN Esports, at the beginning of 2020, ahead of the fifth season of MPL Philippines. The following season, Arcangel secured his second MPL Philippines title and booked a ticket to the M2 World Championship, starting the country's dominance in the international scene with the Philippines' first world title.

But as other Philippine teams saw themselves on top, Arcangel and BREN Esports found themselves left behind, unable to defend their titles right after M2 and seeing the downward slump of BREN Esports.

Though the team finally found themselves as tough contenders by the tenth season of the league, it was only in Season 12 that Arcangel lift the MPL Philippine trophy once more, securing a slot to the M5 World Championship and a chance to make history with teammate David "FlapTzy" Canon and Coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro as the first to have two world championship titles under their name.

After a seven-game series against ONIC Esports of Indonesia, Arcangel stood triumphant on his chair as the team won their second world championship title in front of a Filipino crowd.

With a career spanning six years, winning titles in both the national tournaments (as part of the national esports team Sibol) and professional leagues, Arcangel has never stopped to consider taking a break from the game.

"Hangga't may naniniwala sa akin, maglalaro ako. Alam ko na kaya ko pa rin maglaro kasi yung teammates ko gusto pa rin ako kakampi, pinipili pa rin ako ng coaches ko. Ipapakita ko sa kanila na yung tiwala nila sa akin di ko sasayangin,” Arcangel told Philstar.com.

Besides the trust his teammates give him, Arcangel's secret to his long esports career: love for the game.

"Yung secret, para sa akin is yung passion ko talaga sa laro,” added Arcangel.

Even with the downs he had faced in his career, his love for the game helped Arcangel move forward.

"Magandang experience siya. Alam na namin yung kalalabasan pag nagpabaya kami kaya after ng M5, alam naa namin yung importance ng pagiging consistent," said Arcangel.

Arcangel and Falcons AP Bren will have an upper bracket advantage in the coming MPL Philippines Season 14 playoffs set to begin on October 16 at the Green Sun Hotel in Makati.