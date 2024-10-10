PBA Player of the Week Caracut seen as Rain or Shine's future

The week also saw Andrei Caracut averaging 12.5 points while shooting 64% from the field, while also contributing 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

MANILA, Philippines – Andrei Caracut played a crucial role in Rain or Shine’s successful quest to reach the semifinals of the PBA Season 49 Governors’ Cup.

In Game 5, Caracut was clutch, converting three straight baskets in the fourth quarter to lift Rain or Shine to a 113-103 victory over Magnolia in their do-or-die quarterfinals last Sunday.

He went on to finish with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, with his crucial role giving him the nod of taking the Pilipinas Live-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period September 30-October 6.

Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao admitted Caracut is one of those players that he has given an earful through the years, but is also one of those who has developed his game.

“Kailangan kay Andrei, inaalagaan mo, sigawan mo, mura si Andrei, pero nagre-respond siya. ‘Yun ang maganda. Meron kasing player na kapag pinapagalitan mo, they do not respond well. But Andrei responds well. Actually, all of them. They’ve gotten to a mental state where they know when I get angry, it’s a way for them to get motivated. Alam na nila ‘yun.

Clinging to a two-point lead, 101-99, in Game 5, Caracut made Rain or Shine’s next three field goals including a running shot that got the Elasto Painters ahead, 107-101. Caracut also nailed two free throws to make it a 111-101 advantage to put the Hotshots away.

Guiao said the future is bright for Caracut as Rain or Shine looks to beat TNT in the best-of-seven semifinals for a place in the championship series.

“Andrei made some big shots. To me, Andrei is the future of our team at the point guard position. And he will still get better. Gagaling pa si Andrei,” said Guiao.

Caracut edged the likes of June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel, RJ Abarrientos of Barangay Ginebra, and Stephen Holt of Barangay Ginebra for the weekly honors handed out by reporters from broadsheets, tabloids, and online media covering the PBA beat.