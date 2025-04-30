^

Sports

FiberXers stymie Painters for third straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 7:42pm
FiberXers stymie Painters for third straight win
Converge FiberXers' Schonny Winston (8) shoots a jumper over the defense of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — The Converge FiberXers won their third straight game in the PBA Philippine Cup after keeping the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at bay, 107-97, Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Fresh off a tough win over the Grand Slam seeking TNT Tropang Giga a few days ago, Converge continued to roll in the All-Filipino conference and snapped the Elasto Painters’ two-game winning streak.

Schonny Winston and Alec Stockton teamed up and produced 24 points each. The former had five assists and three rebounds in a starting role, while the latter added three boards, two dimes, two steals and a swat.

Rain or Shine was leading by seven, 69-62, in the third quarter after a Gian Mamuyac layup.

But slowly, Converge climbed out of the hole thanks to a 12-2 run capped by a Winston layup, 74-71.

The FiberXers continued their hot offense, taking a six point lead, 84-78, at the end of the quarter.

Converge was able to keep its distance in the fourth, answering run after run by Rain or Shine.

After facing a double-digit disadvantage, the FiberXers sliced the lead to a two-possession game, 92-98, after a deuce by Felix Lemetti.

But Stockton answered back with a triple to push the lead back to nine, 101-92, with 2:13 left.

A Gabe Norwood jumper on the other end kept Rain or Shine alive, but finishing touches by Stockton and Justin Arana iced the game.

The twin towers of Arana and Justine Baltazar also had stellar performances with huge double-doubles. Arana had 18 points and 17 rebounds to go with six assists and three steals, while Baltazar was a force inside with 13 points, 22 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and a steal.

Santi Santillan and Mamuyac carried the load for Rain or Shine with 26 and 25 points, respectively.

“It's not our offense that made us win this game. It's our defense. Remember, we are up against, before this game, Rain or Shine is the number one scoring team in the league, bar none. And ang pace na nilalaro nila, sobrang bilis e,” Converge head coach Franco Atienza said. 

“They dictated the tempo during the first half, especially during the fourth quarter. Sobrang bilis ng game.So I'm just glad that our players were able to turn it around. Meaning, we resisted the temptation to go fast. Kumbaga, we tried to control, pero di ma talaga makakontrol eh, but somehow we tried to control the pace. And if you have that size and you play up and down with a fast tempo, you cannot do that,” he added. 

The 2-2 Elasto Painters will face the Blackwater Bossing on May 7, while the 4-2 FiberXers will take on Barangay Ginebra next on May 10.

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE FIBERXERS

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

1 day ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, in partnership together with FWD, successfully wrapped up The GREAT British Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

1 day ago
Mavis Espedido cemented her brilliant start in the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship by sweeping the first three Luzon series...
Sports
fbtw
Eala plays in Rome for French Open warmup

Eala plays in Rome for French Open warmup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Alex Eala will have one more tournament before marching on to her much-awaited main draw debut in the French Open on May 25...
Sports
fbtw
UP tries to make backcourt greater, acquires UE&rsquo;s Maga

UP tries to make backcourt greater, acquires UE’s Maga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Another Red Warrior is heading to Diliman. 
Sports
fbtw
Chot on cusp of making history

Chot on cusp of making history

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
TNT coach Chot Reyes has a rare chance of making PBA history this season.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
San Sebastian's Migs Pascual relishes reunion with ex-teammates at San Beda

San Sebastian's Migs Pascual relishes reunion with ex-teammates at San Beda

5 hours ago
In a strange situation, Migs Pascual found himself playing against his former teammates when his team San Sebastian went up...
Sports
fbtw
Steady Suzuki cops JPGT Splendido crown

Steady Suzuki cops JPGT Splendido crown

7 hours ago
Shinichi Suzuki made a resounding return to the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship, showcasing steely resolve and a calm command...
Sports
fbtw
Rondina-Pons duo return to sand for Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour bid

Rondina-Pons duo return to sand for Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour bid

8 hours ago
Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons officially make their comeback to the national beach volleyball team as the country hosts...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks fall short in attempt to close out series vs Pistons

Knicks fall short in attempt to close out series vs Pistons

By Alder Almo | 8 hours ago
Tom Thibodeau saved his final timeout, but it cost the New York Knicks their shot at closing out a playoff series at home...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with