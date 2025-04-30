FiberXers stymie Painters for third straight win

Converge FiberXers' Schonny Winston (8) shoots a jumper over the defense of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

MANILA, Philippines — The Converge FiberXers won their third straight game in the PBA Philippine Cup after keeping the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at bay, 107-97, Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Fresh off a tough win over the Grand Slam seeking TNT Tropang Giga a few days ago, Converge continued to roll in the All-Filipino conference and snapped the Elasto Painters’ two-game winning streak.

Schonny Winston and Alec Stockton teamed up and produced 24 points each. The former had five assists and three rebounds in a starting role, while the latter added three boards, two dimes, two steals and a swat.

Rain or Shine was leading by seven, 69-62, in the third quarter after a Gian Mamuyac layup.

But slowly, Converge climbed out of the hole thanks to a 12-2 run capped by a Winston layup, 74-71.

The FiberXers continued their hot offense, taking a six point lead, 84-78, at the end of the quarter.

Converge was able to keep its distance in the fourth, answering run after run by Rain or Shine.

After facing a double-digit disadvantage, the FiberXers sliced the lead to a two-possession game, 92-98, after a deuce by Felix Lemetti.

But Stockton answered back with a triple to push the lead back to nine, 101-92, with 2:13 left.

A Gabe Norwood jumper on the other end kept Rain or Shine alive, but finishing touches by Stockton and Justin Arana iced the game.

The twin towers of Arana and Justine Baltazar also had stellar performances with huge double-doubles. Arana had 18 points and 17 rebounds to go with six assists and three steals, while Baltazar was a force inside with 13 points, 22 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and a steal.

Santi Santillan and Mamuyac carried the load for Rain or Shine with 26 and 25 points, respectively.

“It's not our offense that made us win this game. It's our defense. Remember, we are up against, before this game, Rain or Shine is the number one scoring team in the league, bar none. And ang pace na nilalaro nila, sobrang bilis e,” Converge head coach Franco Atienza said.

“They dictated the tempo during the first half, especially during the fourth quarter. Sobrang bilis ng game.So I'm just glad that our players were able to turn it around. Meaning, we resisted the temptation to go fast. Kumbaga, we tried to control, pero di ma talaga makakontrol eh, but somehow we tried to control the pace. And if you have that size and you play up and down with a fast tempo, you cannot do that,” he added.

The 2-2 Elasto Painters will face the Blackwater Bossing on May 7, while the 4-2 FiberXers will take on Barangay Ginebra next on May 10.