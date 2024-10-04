PBA wants to hear from Amores on shooting incident

MANILA, Philippines -- NorthPort Batang Pier guard John Amores has been asked by the PBA to explain what transpired in the shooting incident he was involved in Laguna late last month.

Amores was involved in a shooting incident last September 25 reportedly after a conflict during a basketball game.

The sophomore cager was caught on CCTV camera firing at an individual identified as Lee Calcada in Barangay Maytalang Uno.

No one was harmed in the incident.

In an interview aired over Radyo Pilipinas 2 on Wednesday, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said that he was able to talk to Amores the day prior.

Marcial bared that the guard explained what happened, but he could not expound on what they talked about since it is already a matter of the court.

“Pero binigyan namin siya ng letter from our legal and again ng NorthPort, kay Governor Erick Arejola to explain. May mga tanong kami. Due process kami, ano bang dapat gawin sa iyo?” Marcial said.

“Tapos kapag nabigay sa amin within five days, na-explain sa amin sa mga tanong namin, saka kami magmi-meeting, magde-decide kung ano yung dapat gawin kay Amores,” he added.

Amores and his brother were slapped with complaints of attempted homicide. They were temporarily released after posting bail.

This is not the first time Amores was caught in hot water for a violent act.

The guard was previously indefinitely banned by the NCAA after going on a punching spree during his time with the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers.

However, he was able to go back to basketball. He was eventually selected by NorthPort as the 51st overall pick in last year’s draft.

Marcial earlier said the PBA is “saddened” with the shooting incident.