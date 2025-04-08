Unseeded Bugna makes waves in Crankit national juniors tennis tourney

Kathlyn Bugna (2nd from right) holds her trophy after securing two victories in the MAC’s Crankit National Juniors Tennis tournament. She is joined by (from left) coach Patricia Puzon, boys’ 14-and-under winner Anthony Castigador, and tennis coach and educator Philippe Matta.

MANILA, Philippines — Negros Occidental’s Kathlyn Bugna elevated her budding tennis career with back-to-back titles in the MAC’s Crankit Foundation National Juniors Tennis Championships held over the weekend at Valle Verde Country Club in Pasig City.

Unseeded in both categories, the rising star from Brgy. RSB, La Carlota City shocked four seeded opponents in the girls’ 14-and-under singles. Her Cinderella run peaked with a dominant 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 8 seed Vania Parawan of Cainta, Rizal in the finals.

She opened her campaign with a walkover win against Claire Alcala, followed by a 1-0 (ret.) win over No. 5 Athena Liwag. She then dismantled top seed Maristella Torrecampo, 6-2, 6-1, and swept past No. 4 Isabel Ataiza, 6-0, 6-1. Her final hurdle, Parawan, had earlier dispatched No. 3 Shaner Gabaldon in the semis, 7-6(5), 6-3.

The Batang Onay Tennis Club standout carried her momentum into the tougher 16-and-U division. She cruised past No. 7 Justine Casiller and No. 3 Dania Bulanadi before overwhelming Ataiza again in the semis, 6-2, 6-0. In the finals, she reaffirmed her dominance over Torrecampo, posting a 6-3, 6-3 victory to complete a rare two-division sweep.

Bugna’s spectacular performance earned her Most Valuable Player honors, which she shared with top boys’ performer Anthony Castigador, who took the 14-and-U crown with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Alexandre Coyiuto in the event, presented by Dunlop and sanctioned by Philta with Universal Tennis Ranking and ICON Golf & Sports as supporters.

The tournament, part of the nationwide talent-search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, featured 32-player draws in seven of nine age-group divisions, attracting participants from the provinces and Metro Manila — a testament to tennis’s growing grassroots appeal.

Other winners were Rose Mikaela Ngu (Makati City) — girls’ 18-and-U, defeating Bulanadi 6-4, 6-1; Shaner Gabaldon (Roxas, Isabela) — girls’ 12-and-U, routing Cassie Aquino, 6-0, 6-2; Ariel Cabaral (Bais City) — boys’ 18-and-U, thwarting 6-4, 6-2 Frank Dilao; Anirudh Palanisamy (Parañaque City) — boys’ 16-and-U, upsetting top seed Castigador 7-6 (2), 6-3), No. 3 Zachary Morales (6-2, 6-2) and No. 4 Marwin Plata, 6-4, 6-3; Jan Caleb Villeno (San Pablo City) — boys’ 12-and-U, repelling Jairus Peralta, 6-3, 6-4; and Antonio Angeles (Quezon City) — 10-and-U unisex, edging out No. 2 Carl Batallones in a tight 5-3, 2-4, 11-9 final after a semis walkover against No. 1 Alexander Calingasan.

Renowned tennis educator Philippe Matta, a featured guest at the event, also conducted an International Tennis Coaches Course seminar. His sessions covered cutting-edge coaching strategies, tactical drills and insights from elite global tennis academies.

Meanwhile, the Semana Sang Iloilo Open tournament, another MCF-NTC-UTR-sanctioned event, kicked off Wednesday. For details, contact PPS-PEPP program director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.