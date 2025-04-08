Meralco's Quinto grabs PBA Player of the Week plum

Bong Quinto averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists during the period of April 4-6, earning the unanimous nod of the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

MANILA, Philippines — Bong Quinto kickstarted a comeback win while setting the tone for a blowout result the next as Meralco’s quest to defend the PBA Philippine Cup crown is off to a good start.

“Kailangan ko lang magstep-up sa ibang aspect ng laro ko,” said Quinto, who was named the first PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the season-ending conference.

San Miguel Beer’s CJ Perez, Magnolia’s Zavier Lucero and Meralco rookie Kurt Reyson were given the consideration, but Quinto’s impact stood out.

Meralco defeated Converge, 91-89, despite trailing by 20 in the opening period to open the all-Filipino tourney, with Quinto’s corner 3-pointer setting up a big windup that ended with five straight points from Chris Newsome, including the winning jumper.

It was a stark contrast against Terrafirma as Quinto began the contest by knocking down a four-pointer and a triple and Meralco never looked back to take a 118-80 triumph, the most lopsided victory in franchise history.

Hitting the outside shot is something Quinto continues to work on since he entered the PBA carrying credentials of being capable of penetrating to the basket or scoring off the post.

“Sinusubukan ko talaga i-work sa praktis yung mga bagay na di ako comfortable,” said the six-year veteran out of Letran, who also thrives on the defensive end as well as dishing out the ball.

The 30-year-old forward won the weekly honor for the second time this season, joining NorthPort’s Joshua Munzon and TNT’s Calvin Oftana.

Quinto’s previous Player of the Week plum was ironically in the first week of the Commissioner’s Cup in early-December when the Bolts likewise opened that conference with a 2-0 record.