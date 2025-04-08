^

Sports

MPBL: Abra halts Rizal run; Muntinlupa, Pasig win

Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 12:30pm
MPBL: Abra halts Rizal run; Muntinlupa, Pasig win
Dave Ildefonso posted 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead Abra.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — The Abra Weavers snapped the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers' hot streak with an 85-70 victory on Monday in Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at Ynares Arena 2 Montalban in Rizal Province.

With the count tied at 18, the Weavers sped away behind an Encho Serrano-sparked 14-point cluster from which the Golden Coolers could not recover.

Abra, with Dave Ildefonso, Jayson Castro Apolonio and Raven Gonzales joining the scoring spree, led by as far as 69-43 before cruising to its fifth win against a loss, the same card as Rizal, in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament. 

Ildefonso posted 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals to edge Serrano, who tallied 16 points, spiked by three triples, three assists and two rebounds, for Best Player honors in the nightcap of a triple-header.

Apolonio wound up with 12 points and five rebounds; Gonzales 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks; followed by Marwin Taywan with 10 points, six assists, three blocks and two steals.

The Golden Coolers greeted the fourth quarter with a 10-point run to move within 54-69 only to be met by a nine-point spurt from Ildefonso, Serrano and homegrown Redel Fabro that sent many of the local crowd to the exits, 54-78, with 3:58 left.

Rizal got 20 points plus seven rebounds from Eric Camson; 17 points plus two rebounds from Alwyn Alday; 11 points, eight rebounds plus two assists from Marco Balagtas; and five points, 13 assists, three steals and four rebounds from Keanu Caballero. 

Pasig City subdued Bacolod, 64-54, in a battle between debuting teams in the second game.

Trailing the Bacolod Tubo Slashers, 28-31, at halftime, the Pasiguenos rev up their attack to seize control by the third quarter and storm ahead, 56-43, midway through the final period through the efforts of Keith Pido, Warlo James Batac and Chito Jaime.

Pido wound up with 14 points and two assists; Batac 10 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals; and Jaime 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists to power Pasig's 10-man rotation.

Composed mainly of homegrown players, Bacolod got 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Jaycee Sam Adjei; 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists from Chester Saldua; and 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals from Jan Gabriel Sobrevega.

The Muntinlupa Cagers claimed the Marikina Shoemasters as their latest victim, 72-63, in the opener.

Although bereft of superstars, the Cagers zoomed ahead 65-49 en route to a 3-0 card.

Muntinlupa trails only Nueva Ecija (6-0), and San Juan (4-0) in the standings.

Marvin Hayes posted 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists; Patrick Ramos 13 points, four rebounds and two assists; and Kurt Lojera 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for Muntinlupa, which beat Bulacan and Cebu in its first two games.

Dom Matillano, however, was chosen the Best Player after notching 12 points, six rebounds and two assists for Muntinlupa coach Giovanni Ludovice.

Marikina, which slumped to 0-7, got 15 points and eight rebounds from Michael Macion, and 14 points plus four rebounds from Nem Dela Cruz.

The league returns to the Cuneta Astrodome on Tuesday, April 8, with another triple-bill pitting Quezon City against Quezon Province at 4 p.m., Manila against Zamboanga SiKat at 6 p.m., and Sarangani against Pasay at 8 p.m.

ABRA WEAVERS

DAVE ILDEFONSO

MPBL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pegula pounds Kenin&rsquo;s meltdown

Pegula pounds Kenin’s meltdown

14 hours ago
Jessica Pegula took advantage of a dramatic collapse by Sofia Kenin to claim her second title of the season with a 6-3, 7-5...
Sports
fbtw
Suarez graces Forum

Suarez graces Forum

14 hours ago
World title challenger Charly Suarez will be joined by his backer former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson...
Sports
fbtw
Purse bid reset for Magsayo bout

Purse bid reset for Magsayo bout

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
A purse bid for the right to promote the WBC superfeatherweight final eliminator fight between No. 1 Eduardo (Rocky) Hernandez...
Sports
fbtw
Sealions force winner-take-all

Sealions force winner-take-all

14 hours ago
Jhon Patrick Panelo completed a rare four-play with barely a second remaining and lifted Olivarez College to a wild 81-80...
Sports
fbtw
Altalettes back in finals

Altalettes back in finals

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help relied on a big second-quarter run to overcome a slow start in downing San Beda, 96-87, yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Why is the NBA eyeing Europe?

Why is the NBA eyeing Europe?

2 hours ago
The NBA has said it is "exploring" the creation of a professional basketball league in Europe, but the plans remain...
Sports
fbtw
LaVine boosts Kings' postseason bid as Pistons downed

LaVine boosts Kings' postseason bid as Pistons downed

3 hours ago
Zach LaVine scored 43 points as the Sacramento Kings inched closer to the NBA postseason on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) with...
Sports
fbtw
April volley classic

April volley classic

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Creamline eyes a record five-peat and an 11th Premier Volleyball League title overall while Petro Gazz shoots for a third...
Sports
fbtw
Maliksi out of Philippines Cup due to sciatica

Maliksi out of Philippines Cup due to sciatica

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Veteran Allein Maliksi has been ruled out of Meralco’s Philippine Cup title defense, leaving the Bolts without one of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with