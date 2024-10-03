^

Ardina aims for Epson Tour redemption after LPGA misstep

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 11:13am
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines looks over a putt on the 11th hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club on June 20, 2024 in Sammamish, Washington.
Steph Chambers / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina is determined to rebound from her disappointing finish in the NW Arkansas Championship as she returns to the Epson Tour, targeting her second victory in the Epson Tour Championship at Indian Wells Golf Resort, California starting Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Grouped alongside the United States’ Amelia Lewis and Japan’s Yurika Tanida in the 7:59 a.m. flight on No. 10 of the Players course, Ardina is eager to shake off the final-round stumble that saw her slip from contention last week.

She had been within one stroke of the leader going into the final 18 holes of the $3 million championship but faltered with a 75, finishing in a tie for 44th.

Despite this setback, Ardina remains optimistic about her chances this week, knowing she faces a highly competitive field with everyone vying for the top spot after the four-day tournament wraps up on Sunday.

Supported by ICTSI, the Paris Olympian has shown flashes of brilliance, notably her 2022 come-from-behind victory in the Copper Rock Championship. Since then, she has posted several strong results on both the Epson and LPGA Tours but remains hungry for another win.

Meanwhile, two-time Epson Tour winner Clariss Guce hopes to take advantage of ideal early-morning conditions. The Filipino-American tees off at 7:15 a.m. on No. 1, playing alongside Thailand’s Siri Patchana and American Alana Uriell.

Pauline del Rosario, fresh off a break, will also be looking for a fast start as she competes against US golfers Anne Chen and Antonia Malate at the backside of the par-71 layout.

In Taiwan, the first round of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, featuring Filipinos Miguel Tabuena and Justin Quiban, was cancelled due to Typhoon Krathon, reducing the $1-million Asian Tour event to 54 holes.

“We have decided to reduce the tournament to three rounds. This decision is made in the best interests of the tournament and our Asian Tour members,” said tournament director Chokchai Boonprasert.

The first round will start Friday if conditions have improved.

