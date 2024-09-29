SMB in full control

SMB import EJ Anosike works hard underneath and carries the Beermen to a 2-0 lead over the Converge FiberXers last night.

MANILA, Philippines — With its bench mob doing the damage against Converge, San Miguel Beer positioned itself on the threshold of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals.

Terrence Romeo and Don Trollano led a fourth-quarter bombardment to create some separation then import EJ Anosike and the starters mopped it up for a 107-100 victory and a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five quarterfinals series last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After helping SMB to a 102-95 opening win in his debut Thursday, Anosike punched in 41 points, including a clutch layup and two free throws in a 10-4 closing barrage that sealed the deal, to go with nine rebounds and five assists.

June Mar Fajardo delivered his usual numbers of 15 markers and 16 boards while Kris Rosales, in a starting role, shot 11. CJ Perez and Marcio Lassiter combined for 19.

Off the bench, Romeo and Trollano fired eight and seven, respectively. The duo’s influence was felt early in the fourth when they teamed up with Rosales in a 15-5 salvo that resulted in a 97-86 cushion as Fajardo and Perez were taking their breathers on the bench.

Though the FiberXers sliced it down to one, Anosike, Lassiter, Perez and Fajardo took over in the counter and final breakaway.

“I think it was a good effort by the team. When everyone plays well, the energy is contagious. For me, it’s my second game here. I’m happy to be with this great group of guys and go out and compete and I look forward to getting better after every game,” said Anosike, nephew of former Magnolia import Julius Nwosu.

SMB coach Jorge Gallent lauded his charges for showing more poise than they had in the grindout Game 1.

“We did better now. We were really composed, especially in the last six minutes of the ball game. We are only up by one and the players really found a way to win now. They played their hearts out in the stretch and that’s why we got the victory today,” said Gallent.

The Beermen will try to finish off the FiberXers tomorrow and sweep their way to the best-of-seven semis.

Later, Justin Brownlee (39-7-5) made a crucial block on Allen Durham then shot the winning triple as Barangay Ginebra nipped Meralco, 104-103, to go 2-nil as well.

Meanwhile, it’s a race to a pivotal 2-1 lead for the four other quarterfinalists today as action shifts to the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Defending champion TNT and NLEX break their 1-1 tie at 5 p.m. while Magnolia and Rain or Shine, with import Aaron Fuller doubtful due to eye injury in their Game 2 loss, dispute the upperhand at 7:30 p.m.