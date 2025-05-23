SBP, EASL join forces for grassroots hoops in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has struck a partnership with the East Asia Super League (EASL) to make a program aimed at enriching the grassroots program in the country.

In a statement, SBP president Al Panlilio said that their partnership will launch the EASL Future Champions Philippines program, which Panlilio described as an “exciting initiative”.

The program will have two components — the grassroots program, which focuses on talent development camps and community engagement across the country; and the elite program, which is an elite track aimed at training top-tier Asian grassroots talents through world-class coaching, international exposure, and comprehensive player development.

The elite program is set to commence in March next year.

“We are thrilled to partner with EASL in this exciting initiative. Our shared vision is to nurture and develop Filipino basketball talent at every level, and this partnership allows us to create meaningful opportunities for our youth to excel,” Panlilio said.

“We believe that by working together, we can significantly elevate the future of Philippine basketball,” he added.

The SBP president bared that the initiative “perfectly complements the SBP’s ongoing efforts to cultivate homegrown talent and promote the sport nationwide”.

“Coach Norman Black leads our Talent Identification Program and it will work as a natural feeder for the EASL’s platform. In return, our young athletes will benefit from the transfer of knowledge that the EASL will open up,” Panlilio added.

SBP executive director Erika Dy underscored that the vision of the EASL “aligns seamlessly” with SBP’s mission.

“We are eager to collaborate closely and contribute to shaping the next generation of Filipino basketball players, both locally and internationally,” Dy said.

For his part, EASL chief executive officer Henry Kerins is ecstatic about the partnership.

“Its leadership, resources, and deep commitment to strengthening basketball in the Philippines across all levels make them the perfect partner to bring this ambitious vision to life. We’re honored to have SBP by our side as we work to make a lasting impact on youth basketball across Asia.”

The first EASL Future Champions Philippines camp will be announced soon, with more details to follow.