SBP, EASL join forces for grassroots hoops in Philippines

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 11:59am
SBP president Al Panlilio (left) and EASL CEO Henry Kerins (right)
(East Asia Super League)

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has struck a partnership with the East Asia Super League (EASL) to make a program aimed at enriching the grassroots program in the country.

In a statement, SBP president Al Panlilio said that their partnership will launch the EASL Future Champions Philippines program, which Panlilio described as an “exciting initiative”. 

The program will have two components — the grassroots program, which focuses on talent development camps and community engagement across the country; and the elite program, which is an elite track aimed at training top-tier Asian grassroots talents through world-class coaching, international exposure, and comprehensive player development.

The elite program is set to commence in March next year.

“We are thrilled to partner with EASL in this exciting initiative. Our shared vision is to nurture and develop Filipino basketball talent at every level, and this partnership allows us to create meaningful opportunities for our youth to excel,” Panlilio said.

“We believe that by working together, we can significantly elevate the future of Philippine basketball,” he added.

The SBP president bared that the initiative “perfectly complements the SBP’s ongoing efforts to cultivate homegrown talent and promote the sport nationwide”.

“Coach Norman Black leads our Talent Identification Program and it will work as a natural feeder for the EASL’s platform. In return, our young athletes will benefit from the transfer of knowledge that the EASL will open up,” Panlilio added.

SBP executive director Erika Dy underscored that the vision of the EASL “aligns seamlessly” with SBP’s mission. 

“We are eager to collaborate closely and contribute to shaping the next generation of Filipino basketball players, both locally and internationally,” Dy said. 

For his part, EASL chief executive officer Henry Kerins is ecstatic about the partnership. 

“Its leadership, resources, and deep commitment to strengthening basketball in the Philippines across all levels make them the perfect partner to bring this ambitious vision to life. We’re honored to have SBP by our side as we work to make a lasting impact on youth basketball across Asia.”

The first EASL Future Champions Philippines camp will be announced soon, with more details to follow.

BASKETBALL

EASL

SBP
Final buzzer for Chua

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Before the second game between Magnolia and Meralco at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium last week, the PBA paid tribute to the late...
Sports
fbtw
SGA wins season MVP award

12 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Most Valuable Player in the NBA for the 2024-2025 season on...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets confirm Adelman as permanent head coach

4 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets confirmed David Adelman as the franchise's new head coach following the team's elimination from...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX eyes sixth straight win

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
It’s been a well-oiled run so far for NLEX, which has racked up five straight victories after an opening stumble, very...
Sports
fbtw
30 teams compete in expanded SGVIL

12 hours ago
A record-setting 30 teams will participate in the third staging of the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League,...
Sports
fbtw
AU Squad remains NCAA cheerleading chief

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
 The Arellano University Chief Squad just can’t get enough.
Sports
fbtw
Comeback triumph for ages

12 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers pulled off an extraordinary fourth-quarter comeback to beat the New York Knicks 138-135 in overtime in...
Sports
fbtw
Gavina braces for challenge as UE Red Warriors coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
It has been more than a decade since the University of the East Red Warriors made the UAAP Final Four.
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws begin new chapter sans Pre

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws are moving on following the departure of young star Veejay Pre. 
Sports
fbtw
