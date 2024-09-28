^

Chiefs catch big prey in Lions

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 28, 2024 | 5:46pm
Arellano's Lorenz Capulong.
NCAA / GMA-7

Games Sunday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)
12 p.m. -- JRU vs Mapua
2:30 p.m. -- EAC vs LPU

MANILA, Philippines -- The Arellano University Chiefs went on a big fishing expedition on this sunny Saturday in NCAA Season 100.

They went home slaying the king of the NCAA jungle instead — the San Beda Lions.

It came in a giant-sized 72-70 victory by a big-dreaming AU side over the proud defending champion at the Filoil EcoOil Arena that breathed life to the former’s sagging Final Four hopes in the grand old league’s centennial edition.

“Goal namin today is makahuli ng isda at hindi kainin ng leon,” said AU coach Chico Manabat, who also dedicated the win to her wife, volleyball star Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who turned a leaf the same day.

“Siguro it’s our day today,” he added.

Lorenz Capulong slit the Lions’ jugular by draining a jumper that gave the Chiefs a five-point cushion with less than a minute left and then plucked the rebound in the dying seconds while dribbling away as time expired.

When it was over, AU was left snatching its second win in seven outings while San Beda went sprawling to its third setback in as many victories.

It was a fitting win for a school that blew several chances in past games, including two outings that went into overtime where it eventually imploded and resulted in heartbreaking defeats to Emilio Aguinaldo and Lyceum of the Philippines University.

This time, the Chiefs made sure there would be no extra times nor heartaches.

“Committed talaga mga bata na lumaban sa defending champion,” said Manabat.

The scores:
AU 72 -- Capulong 13, Ongotan 13, Geronimo 12, Abiera 9, Borromeo 7, Vinoya 6, Hernal 4, Libang 4, Acop 2, Valencia 2, Camay 0, Miller 0, Dela Cruz 0
San Beda 70 -- Puno 20, RC Calimag 14, Sajonia 9, Andrada 9, Payosing 5, Celzo 4, Estacio 3, Royo 2, Gonzales 2, Songcuya 2, Tagle 0, Richi Calimag 0, Jalbuena 0, Sollano 0
Quarterscores: 19-24; 36-34; 50-50; 72-70

