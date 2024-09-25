^

Painters rally to get past Hotshots

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 10:55pm
Painters rally to get past Hotshots
Rain or Shine's Aaron Fuller
MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters came from 10 points down in the fourth quarter and pulled away just in time against the Magnolia Hotshots, 109-105, to go up 1-0 in their PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinal series Wednesday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

It was a game of runs that saw the two squads unleash run after run down the stretch.

Aaron Fuller had a huge double-double with 24 points and 20 rebounds to go with four assists. Jhonard Clarito added 20 markers and five boards.

After trailing by 10, 84-94, in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, Rain or Shine cut the deficit to three, 91-94, after a 7-0 run.

However, six unanswered points by Zav Lucero and Mark Barroca put the Hotshots firmly ahead, 100-91, with 6:19 remaining.

The Elasto Painters, though, fought back anew, with a go-ahead 3-pointer by Caelan Tiongson with 1:25 remaining capped a 12-2 run that pushed the top-seeded team of Group B ahead, 103-102.

This was enough separation, as free throws by Fuller and Andrei Caracut with less than a minute to go pushed the lead to four, 106-102.

A triple by Lucero cut the deficit to one, 105-106. A split from the line by Clarito opened a window of opportunity for the Hotshots.

However, a crucial turnover by Paul Lee off the inbound pass gave the ball back to Rain or Shine. Clarito made it a four point advantage, 109-105, with 3.9 to go.

Lee’s attempt from the 4-point area with time winding down rimmed off, sealing the Elasto Painters win.

Adrian Nocum finished with 14 points for the winning team, while Santi Santillan and Gian Mamuyac provided 12 apiece.

The debuting Rayvonte Rice paced Magnolia with 16 points on 6-of-20 shooting. Lee and Jerrick Ahanmisi chipped in 15 each.

Rain or Shine started the game hot, going up 12-1 in the first quarter.

Come the third, they led by eight, 71-63, before Magnolia stormed back and tied it up at 80 with 39 seconds to go after a quad-shot by Ahanmisi.

Rain or Shine was leading by two, 82-80, heading into the final quarter, before Magnolia waxed hot and started the frame with a 14-2 run capped by an Aris Dionisio 4-pointer, setting the Elasto Painters’ rally.

Game 2 of the series will be on Friday, September 27, at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

