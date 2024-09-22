^

Pagdanganan, Saso eye strong finish as Thitikul holds sway

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 22, 2024 | 11:15am
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 at TPC River's Bend on September 19, 2024 in Maineville, Ohio.
Dylan Buell / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan cooled off with a 69 after back-to-back rounds of 68 but remained on track for a solid finish in the Kroger Queen City Championship, still led by Jeeno Thitikul in Maineville, Ohio, on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Yuka Saso also slowed down at the TPC River’s Bend course, also posting a three-under card after a sizzling 65 on moving day.

That round was highlighted by two eagles, which boosted her position as she gained four spots, climbing to a tie for 19th heading into the final round of the $2-million championship.

Pagdanganan, who dominated the early holes in the previous rounds, struggled to find momentum on the front nine, managing only a single birdie on the eighth hole.

While she gained another shot on the 10th, missed opportunities on the next five holes halted her progress. She rebounded with a birdie on the par-3 16th but faltered with a bogey on the next after missing the green.

However, she closed out strong with a birdie on the 18th, carding a 35-34 round for a 54-hole total of 205, tying her for sixth with Hyo Joon Jang (67), Lindy Duncan (68) and Jasmine Suwannapura and Stephanie Kyriacou, who matched 69s.

Despite her steady performance, Pagdanganan, whose campaign is sponsored by ICTSI, stood five strokes behind Thitikul, who stayed on course for her second LPGA Tour title. The Thai ace followed her consecutive 66s with a 68, maintaining a two-shot lead over Lydia Ko with a 200 aggregate.

Ko, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, birdied the par-5 18th to save a round of 69, securing second place with a 202 total; while Yan Liu matched Thitikul’s 68 for a third-place score of 203, setting up an exciting final round filled with intense shotmaking and putting battles.

Meanwhile, Saso’s Friday round, sparked by two eagles, raised hopes for an explosive weekend charge. However, the two-time US Women’s Open champion encountered early challenges, scrambling to a 36 on the front nine with three birdies offset by three bogeys.

She regained momentum on the back nine with consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th and capped off her round with another birdie on the 18th to sign for a 69 and a total of 207, placing her seven strokes behind Thitikul.

In Arizona, Clariss Guce carded rounds of 72 and 73 to sit in a tie for 20th heading into the final round of the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout, led by Jenny Bae.

The American followed up a blistering 66 with a 70 for a 136 total, maintaining a three-shot lead over Haille Cooper, who wavered with a 72 for a 139.

Tomi Arejola struggled with a 77, finishing at 150 and missing the cut by one stroke.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF

YUKA SASO
