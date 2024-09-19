^

Blazers take in UAAP transferees

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 6:59pm
Blazers take in UAAP transferees
SJ Moore (left) and Raffy Celis (right)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Two players originally from the UAAP are transferring to the College of St. Benilde.

Wings Raffy Celis and SJ Moore are crossing over to the NCAA, joining the Benilde Blazers, the team announced Thursday.

A statement announcing the commitment of Celis, a former Ateneo Blue Eagle, and Moore, a former UST Growling Tiger, was released.

The two will be eligible to play in NCAA Season 101.

“I tried to recruit [Celis] before he went to Ateneo. We went to Cebu with Boss Frank and Jacob Lao to visit him. In fact, we already had an agreement in place, but at the last second, Ateneo gave a much better offer, and he decided to go there,” Benilde head coach Charles Tiu said of the 6-foot-3 wingman, who played for the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu in high school.

“Somehow things fell into place, and he will end up playing for us after all. He’s a really good player, and after playing and training under Coach Tab (Baldwin) for the last year, I’m sure he’s gotten even better now,” he added.

Tiu also voiced eagerness to nurture the growth of the high-flying Moore.

“Like Raffy, [Moore] really caught my eye playing in the NBTC and even in the high school ranks of the NCAA. I also tried to recruit him, but I know UST gave him a really good deal. Somehow, he wanted to transfer and move to us, so we will gladly welcome him. I had spoken to Coach Pido (Jarencio) and have his blessing about SJ anyways,” Tiu said.

Moore averaged 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists for UST in almost eight minutes of play per game.

Celis, on the other hand, averaged just 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game for Ateneo last season.

Benilde is currently atop the NCAA Season 100 standings with an undefeated 4-0 record.

