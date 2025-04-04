Lady Pirates edge Red Spikers to keep semis bid alive

Games Saturday

(UPHSD Gym)

9 a.m. - JRU vs EAC (M)

11 a.m. - JRU vs EAC (W)

1 p.m. - Mapua vs UPHSD (W)

3 p.m. - Mapua vs UPHSD (M)

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University turned back San Beda, 25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, on Friday to resuscitate its dying Final Four hopes in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Heart Bio and Joan Doguna led the way by dropping 15 points apiece in helping the Lady Pirates nail their second victory against six defeats, which they hope would reinvigorate their flagging campaign.

Jhona Dolorito and Hiromi Osada contributed 12 and 11 hits, respectively, while Janeth Tulang added 10 points herself.

The Red Spikers, for their part, closed the first round with a 0-9 card.

In the other women’s result, Arellano University trounced San Sebastian, 31-29, 25-12, 25-18, to move up into a share of fifth spot with its recent victim on 5-3 records.

Earlier, San Beda bested LPU, 25-13, 25-22, 27-29, 25-16, to barge into the top four with a 5-4 mark in the men’s division.

The Pirates dropped to 1-7.