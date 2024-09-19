^

UE's Momowei stands tall among UAAP foreign student-athletes

Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 6:38pm
Precious Momowei of UE in action against FEU.
MANILA, Philippines – Precious Momowei has been tearing it up for the University of the East Red Warriors this UAAP Season 87.

He has been playing the most minutes among the league’s foreign student athletes (FSAs) thus far and producing solid numbers. 

Through three games, Momowei has tallied double-doubles in two contests, which were both losses. He had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Red Warriors’ season opener against University of Santo Tomas and finished with 20 markers and 13 boards against University of the Philippines.

The only game he did not finish with a double-double was against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws on Wednesday. He had just seven points and 12 rebounds, but he had two blocks, including a crucial swat that eventually became a large part of their first win of the season. 

“Honestly, I do not see myself up there. I feel like there are also good FSAs out there. At the end of the day, everyone struggles every time we have a game,” he told Philstar.com. 

“My mindset is to go out there and give it my all, even though I play 40, 25, 20, 10 and five minutes, I just do my best in every game,” he added. 

After Ethan Galang hit a deep dagger that broke the tied game, 51-54, Momowei blocked a quick layup on the other end, denying FEU’s hopes for a comeback. 

“I’ve been just doing what I've been doing so that I can secure the win. You know, I saw him driving. If I don't block this, he will make the basket, and it will bounce on me,” Momowei said.

In three games, he averaged around 35 minutes played per game as one of the trusted players of coach Jack Santiago. 

“Yeah, coach [is] giving me the green light. I mean, he used to listen to the team because he believes in me. So me, I feel honored and I try to do my best whenever I am there on the floor.”

Momowei was UAAP Season 86’s Rookie of the Year frontrunner before being suspended due to multiple unsportsmanlike fouls.

The Red Warriors will aim to get their second win of the season when they face the defending champions La Salle Green Archers on Sunday, September 22, at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

“It is gonna be a tough one. They have been great so far. They have the MVP (Kevin Quiambao) there. They have a very solid defense there,” Momowei said. – Brent Sagre, intern

“This time I will just try to do my best on the offensive and defensive and to make sure I don't foul out. Do my best and hope we get the win.”

