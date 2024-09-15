^

Sports

Archers let loose in the 3rd to keep Blue Eagles winless

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 15, 2024 | 9:19pm
Archers let loose in the 3rd to keep Blue Eagles winless
Kevin Quiambao (28)
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Green Archers pulled away in the second half and dealt the Ateneo Blue Eagles their third straight loss in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, 74-61, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Sunday.

Ateneo scored just four points in the third quarter as the defending champions were just too much for the young Eagles.

Kevin Quiambao flirted with a triple-double to finish with 13 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Mike Phillips added 13 markers, 14 boards, three steals and two dimes in 20 minutes off the bench.

La Salle took a commanding lead in the second quarter, 36-25, before Ateneo clawed back.

The Blue Eagles unleashed a 15-4 run capped by a Waki Espina triple to tie the game up at 40 in the second quarter.

Since then, the Green Archers just clamped down on defense and ran away in the third frame, taking a 59-44 lead heading into the final canto.

It was enough separation for the Taft-based squad, as their lead grew to as much as 20 points, 66-46, in the final frame.

Jared Bahay tried to will Ateneo back, sinking back-to-back triples to cut the lead to 13, 59-72.

However, a pair of free throws by Quiambao with 1:15 remaining slammed the door shut.

“Again, we just stayed disciplined in what we do. We made a lot of mistakes along the line. We had 22 turnovers and that’s something we have to work on," La Salle head coach Topex Robinson said. 

"Ateneo threw a lot of freak defense on us and good thing, we’re able to get our bearings back to get the win," he added. 

JC Macalalag had nine points and five rebounds for La Salle, while Joshua David added eight.

Shawn Tuano led the Katipunan-based ballers with a game-high 18 points and six rebounds. Andrew Bongo had nine, while Bahay and Kristian Porter each finished with eight.

La Salle hauled down 62 rebounds, a much-higher figure than Ateneo's 38. They were also able to keep Ateneo to shooting just 30.8% from the field. 

The 0-3 start is the worst for the Blue Eagles in 10 seasons.

La Salle rose to solo first with a 3-0 slate.

vuukle comment

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New chess Grandmaster Quizon set to get P1M cash reward

New chess Grandmaster Quizon set to get P1M cash reward

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
There will be a million reasons to smile for newly minted Filipino Grandmaster Daniel Quizon.
Sports
fbtw
Exercising new UAAP rule, La Salle to wear dark uniform vs Ateneo

Exercising new UAAP rule, La Salle to wear dark uniform vs Ateneo

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
It will literally be green versus blue as the La Salle Green Archers and Ateneo Blue Eagles figure in their UAAP Season 87...
Sports
fbtw
Cagulangan, Maroons repel Red Warriors for share of lead

Cagulangan, Maroons repel Red Warriors for share of lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
JD Cagulangan waxed hot from deep to help the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons thwart a comeback attempt by...
Sports
fbtw
Hopson 4-pointer wins it anew for Converge

Hopson 4-pointer wins it anew for Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Another day, another Scotty Hopson 4-point game winner.
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario struggles to cash in on mid-round surge, cards 71

Del Rosario struggles to cash in on mid-round surge, cards 71

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Pauline del Rosario showed flashes of brilliance but couldn’t maintain momentum, finishing with a one-under-par 71 in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
0-2 start a wake-up call for Red Warriors, says coach

0-2 start a wake-up call for Red Warriors, says coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
After a tough loss to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Saturday, University of the East Red Warriors...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario eyes Top 10 finish, charges back with 67

Del Rosario eyes Top 10 finish, charges back with 67

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario rediscovered her form with a brilliant five-under 67 in the second round of the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic...
Sports
fbtw
Lee eyes back-to-back titles at LPGT Forest Hills golf tourney

Lee eyes back-to-back titles at LPGT Forest Hills golf tourney

7 hours ago
After a two-month break, Jiwon Lee is set to make a strong return, bringing with her the momentum from a sensational victory...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines joins African, Asian powerhouses in men&rsquo;s volleyball world tilt group

Philippines joins African, Asian powerhouses in men’s volleyball world tilt group

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Host Philippines has been grouped with African and Asian powerhouses in Pool A of the 2025 FIVB Men’s Volleyball World...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with