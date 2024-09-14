Lady Bulldogs, Fighting Maroons triumph

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs and University of the Philippines drubbed their respective opponents in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament in wire-to-wire fashion Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

NU, last season’s runner-up, obliterated the Far Eastern University, 91-64. Meanwhile, UP drubbed the University of the East Lady Warriors, 67-43.

Camille Clarin led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. Cielo Pagdulagan added 12 markers, while Kristine Cayabyab and Angel Surada finished with 11 apiece.

The Sampaloc-based cagers started the game hot right from the get-go, going up by 12, 19-7, in the first quarter.

They did not let up as the lead grew to as much as 27 points, 86-59.

“We always ask our team to improve daily — every practice, every game. I thought we did a great job today, particularly in our free throw shooting, assists, and ball management,” NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan said after the win.

The Lady Bulldogs could not be topped from inside, as they sank 30 of their 58 attempts from 2-point territory for a 36-of-84 clip from the field.

They also dished out 20 assists and tallied 18 total steals.

MJ Manguiat spearheaded the Lady Tamaraws with 26 points, but she was the only player in double digits for FEU.

FEU’s Congolese center Josee Kaputu made her season debut, but she injured her left knee at the 4:35 mark of the third quarter. She finished with eight points and 14 rebounds as she was unable to return.

The win pushed them to an unbeaten 2-0 tally in the season, while dragging the Lady Tamaraws to a 0-2 start.

In the second game of the day, UP dominated every aspect of the game to finally tally a win this season at the expense of the Lady Warriors.

Achrissa Maw finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Fighting Maroons. Diane Nolasco added nine, while Kaye Pesquera and Marielle Vingno added eight markers apiece

Louna Ozar made up for a so-so shooting outing and filled up the statsheet with six points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals and a game-high +27.

UP started hot and finished much hotter as the lead grew to as much as 30 points, 58-28.

It also did not help that UE missed a ton of shots, as they made just 18-of-56 from the field and 6-of-19 from the free throw line.

Rachel Lacayanga was the lone bright spot for the Lady Warriors with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with five steals. Princess Ganade had nine markers but committed nine turnovers.

UP is now at an identical 1-1 win-loss record, while UE dropped to 0-2.