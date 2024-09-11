Fnatic ONIC PH extends winning streak halfway through MPL PH Season 14

MANILA, Philippines – At the halfway point of the 14th season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines, Fnatic ONIC Philippines has solidified its status as the "team to beat" with a seven game win-streak.

The team remains the top seed heading into the second half of the regular season with a perfect 7-0 standing at seven points. Defending world champion Falcons AP.Bren sits at second place with five points, while new team Aurora Gaming also have five points but earlier lost to the Hive, which it at third place.

Defending MPL champion Team Liquid Philippines had a rocky start this season, having lost to the previously mentioned teams. The squad currently sits at fourth place with four points. Smart Omega, which shut down doubters after an impressive first week outing, dropped to fifth place, also with four points but having lost to Team Liquid Philippines over the weekend to break the tie in their head-to-head series.

RSG Philippines, whose current roster might still be adjusting, is barely hanging on to sixth place with two points; while Blacklist International took its first victory — at the expense of TNC Pro Team — to finally score a point this season and elevate it to seventh place, leaving the Phoenix Army at last place with no wins still this season.

The regular season continues Friday, September 13, at 5 p.m., with Blacklist International versus Smart Omega, followed by Team Liquid Philippines versus Fnatic ONIC Philippines.