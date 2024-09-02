Gawilan swims for Paralympic medal, enters 400m freestyle S7 finals

Ernie Gawilan during the preliminary round of Men's 400m Freestyle S7 - Heat 2 of the 17th Paralympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino tanker Ernie Gawilan lived up to his promise as he barged into the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 finals with a strong swim in the heats of the 17th Paralympics at the Paris La Defense Arena.

The 33-year-old Davao City-based Asian and ASEAN Para Games gold medalist topped the second of the two heats in five minutes .13 second that was good enough to make the finals cut set at press time.

In all, Gawilan, whose trip is bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission, registered the third fastest time behind only American Austin Evan (4:56.54) and Aleksei Ganiuk (4:56.68), representing the Neutral Paralympic Athletes squad.

“So far, maayos naman ang condition ko kaya ibibigay ko na lahat sa final,” said Gawilan, who missed a podium finish in this same event in the Tokyo edition three years ago.

Argentine Inaki Basiloff and Ukrainian Andrii Trusov, the 200m individual medley SM7 gold and bronze winners, respectively, may have pulled their punches and were slower than Gawilan.

But their times — Basiloff’s 5:17.33 and Trusov’s 5:16.03 — were still good enough to make the cut.

Meanwhile, another swimmer, Angel Otom, likewise seeks to perform well as she competes in the women’s 50m backstroke S5 Tuesday.

“Angel is doing good. Happy ako sa kanyang progress,” said national swim coach Tony Ong. “Nag long swim na si Angel sa 3,000m easy swim para bumalik na yung long and lean muscles niya.”

A third-year University of the Philippines College of Human Kinetics, Otom is considered a top medal prospect among the six para athletes vying in the Paralympic Games.

She is ranked No. 5 in the women’s 50-meter backstroke in the Para Swimming world rankings and is tipped to make it to the finals from the first heat scheduled at 4:26 p.m.