Volleyball men's worlds headed to Philippines in 2025, thanks to MVP

Philstar.com
August 26, 2024 | 1:35pm
Volleyball men's worlds headed to Philippines in 2025, thanks to MVP
Sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan (3rd from right) makes his commitment with Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon Suzara and with them are MVP Sports Foundation president Al Panlilio and PLDT Business Transformation Group Head and sports leader Ricky Vargas.

MANILA, Philippines – Business tycoon and sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan (MVP) served an ace in committing to support and guarantee the country’s successful solo hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship set September 12-28 next year.

Pangilinan made the solid commitment during a recent meeting at his PLDT office in Makati City with Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon Suzara, MVP Sports Foundation president Al Panlilio and PLDT Business Transformation group head and sports leader Ricky Vargas.

“Mr. MVP has once again brought the meaning of sports patron to a superlative level,” Suzara said. “With Mr. MVP’s commitment, the Local Organizing Committee [LOC) will be shifting to a higher gear preparations for the world championship which is a little over a year away.”

The confidence level is consistently increasing on the national men’s team, Alas Pilipinas, which after having been formed barely a month ago, booked bronze medal finishes in the Southeast Asia Men’s V.League in Manila and Indonesia.

“Those bronze medals are already milestones for Philippine men’s volleyball in Southeast Asia,” Suzara said. “The program is working and we are confident that Alas Pilipinas will make an impact in the world championship.”

The FIVB MWCH 2025 will feature the world’s top 32 teams, including the Philippines as host and is initially set at two top venues — Smart Araneta Coliseum and the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The official kickoff will be the Draw set on September 14 and will be trumpeted by a series of friendly matches between two top Japanese club teams and Alas Pilipinas Men and Women squads on September 7 and 8 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

“We are all excited about this historic hosting because Filipino fans will get the opportunity to witness elite volleyball action from 32 teams,” Suzara said.

Pangilinan is a vital part of the FIVB MWCH LOC Board co-chaired by youthful Presidential son William Vincent “Vinny” Araneta Marcos, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frascom with Suzara as president.

With Pangilinan in the LOC Board are Sen. Pia Cayetano, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino and Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann.

