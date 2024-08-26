^

'I feel a lot of emotions': Japanese volleyball star Takahashi overwhelmed by local support

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 26, 2024 | 11:05am
Ran Takahashi during VNL 2024.
Volleyball World / VNL

MANILA, Philippines – Volleyball star Ran Takahashi has found his home away from home in Manila, as he basked in the support from the Philippine volleyball community during his return to the Philippines months after the Manila leg of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League.

After his stint was cut short due to injury, Takahashi went back as a brand ambassador for local company Akari and even when he wasn’t on the taraflex, the 22-year-old was able to feel the love from miles away.

Speaking to the Philippine media in an introductory conference hosted by Akari in Pasay City last Friday, August 25, Takahashi fawned over the passion of Filipino fans that became evident in his meet and greet in a mall in Mandaluyong later that day.

“[When] I come to the Philippines, I’m really amazed. I came to the Philippines because of the Philippine rounds [of the VNL] and I was really surprised, the supporters really support [me] strongly and the stadium was shaking,” Takahashi said through a translator. 

“I feel a lot of emotions, I’m really supported by [Filipino] fans.” 

The Philippines is fond of the Ryujin Nippon with players like Yuji Nishida and Yuki Ishikawa, but Takahashi is arguably the one with the biggest fan bases in the country.

But it’s not just the fans that the 22-year-old has found a connection with; he also resonated with Akari’s vision, which led to his signing as the company’s ambassador.

Though already known as a sports patron, Akari continued its venture into volleyball in particular with Takahashi’s signing.

From both sides of the partnership, they found their common ground.

“I found several common things with Akari like power, quality, and endurance, especially endurance. I told them that we can help each other grow, there are several matching things [with us], and I think it motivated me because it really made my goal more [achievable].”

Meanwhile, Akari executive Sharina Tiu revealed that the blockbuster signing was one year in the making.

“We've been looking for great talents within the Philippines and outside, so we're lucky enough to come across a very important agent that was able to connect us with Ran Takahashi. And it took us probably close to a year to be able to get an opportunity and schedule Ran to come here in Manila,” shared Tiu. 

“We gave Ran a background of our brand and he, at the same time, saw that he felt comfortable and actually he felt close to home when he saw that brand because the brand has its own share of origins from Japan as we were also long partners with Toshiba Japan. So, he felt comfortable knowing Akari as we presented that to his agent and himself and he [was just focused] during the time when he was playing volleyball but as soon as he got [a] vacation from playing, we were able to schedule a trip for him to come to Manila and personally welcome everyone as he become the newest ambassador of the brand,” she added.

Following Takahashi’s venture with Akari, and the upcoming Manila hosting of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship, Filipinos can expect to see more of him in the near future.

If his excitement to try Filipino food and explore more places in the Philippines is any indication, Takahashi will also be delighted to spend more time in the country.

“I haven’t eaten [Filipino food] yet but I would love to try it,” said Takahashi.

“Mostly, I’m in Manila so I haven’t traveled a lot but I’m going to travel to Cebu [in the future]. If you know a good place to travel [in the Philippines], I would like to know it.”

