Duplantis sets new pole vault world record in Silesia Diamond League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 26, 2024 | 12:25am
TOPSHOT - First placed Sweden’s Armand Duplantis poses next to a board displaying his new 6,26 meters world record after the men's pole vault event of the Silesia Diamond League athletics meeting in Chorzow, Poland, on August 25, 2024.
Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The bar may go higher, but he will still clear it.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis set another world record in pole vault, less than a month after doing the same in the Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old Duplantis cleared 6.26 meters in the Silesia Diamond League in Chorzow, Poland, as he brought home the gold in the tourney.

He bested a field of 11, including Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena, en route to the historic outing.

Duplantis, who cleared 5.62m, 5.92m and 6m, needed just two attempts at 6.26m to reset the world record.

He was unable to clear his first attempt, but in his second go, the Swedish went above and grazed the bar. It, however, stayed in place as Duplantis celebrated.

He edged out USA’s Sam Kendricks, who could not clear 6.08m, and Emmanouil Karalis, who retired before his first attempt at the same height.

USA’s KC Lightfoot ended up fourth after clearing 5.92m. Obiena could not go over 5.92m, finishing fifth.

Duplantis broke the world record of 6.24m in the Paris Olympics that he, himself, previously set.

