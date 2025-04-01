Catriona Gray cheers for pageant veterans returning to compete at Miss Universe Philippines 2025

MANILA, Philippines — With pageant heavyweights like first Filipina Reina Hispanoamericana winner Winwyn Marquez and Miss International 2018 first runner-up Maria Ahtisa Manalo competing at this year’s Miss Universe Philippines, the competition indeed is on a tight-rope.

Among those very keen to witness the neck-to-neck battle between the seasoned “pageanteras” (pageant veterans) is Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, whose Binibining Pilipinas batchmate, Ahtisa, is also fighting for this year’s crown.

“I’d love to see it!” Catriona told Philstar.com and other press at her recent interview in Pasig City for the launch of her first ever furniture collaboration with Pampanga-based furniture company Genteelhome.

“I myself is a story of one of a second chance, so I love seeing girls really go after what they want, so yeah, I’m excited!”

According to her, whoever wins among the veterans or newbies alike, she believes, “I’m sure we’ll have another incredible Filipino representative to Miss Universe!” — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya