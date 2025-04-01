What is 'slow living'? Catriona Gray explains

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray recently launched her first ever furniture collection in collaboration with Pampanga furniture company Genteelhome.

The collaboration, which took a year to develop, includes Catriona’s five-piece capsule collection that falls under the brand’s Payak omnibus.

According to Catriona, the finishes of her designs make them fit for both outdoors and indoors. She also designed with the concept of slow living and intentional design in mind. But what is slow living?



In an interview with Philstar.com, Catriona explained what “slow living” is for her.

“Slow living for me is being able to have moments carved out of your day. You’re able to just kind of lean back and that’s it,” she began.

“And that’s where I feel like where rest happens. That’s where self-care, reflection comes in. In my own home, that’s what my home represents to me, what I love. Because my work is hectic, I like going to different places, meet a lot of different people. My home is my space. It’s really just my time to exhale and relax. So slow living in those pieces as they fit into my home are pieces where I just can be present, I can enjoy, I can be myself.”

Catriona’s first furniture collection is now available in Genteelhome’s online and physical stores. — Photos by Deni Bernardo, Genteelhome; video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin