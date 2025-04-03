LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2025 presents 36 official candidates
MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. unveiled the 36 candidates for the 61st Binibining Pilipinas.
The 36 Filipinas from different regions in the country will compete for the Miss International and Miss Globe crowns.
Star Magic talent Dalia Khattab is among this year's candidate. She said that she is excited for her first pageant.
“This is my first pageant and I’m honestly so grateful to have experienced so much already with ABS-CBN,” she said.
“I’m very, very grateful to have been guided by the best managers, the best mentors, and now I’m with Aces and Queens. So that’s really exciting that I get to blossom in this industry, this new, not-so-different industry compared to show business," she added.
Here is the full list of the 36 official Binibining Pilipinas 2025 candidates:
1. Adrea Clavel Sumadsad
2. Alyssa Marie F. Geronimo
3. Alyssa Mildred V. Villarina
4. Alyssa Rae R. Zabala
5. Anna Carres M. De Mesa
6. Annabelle Mae Mc Donell
7. Bianca Mae B. Hernandez
8. Blessie Jay Villablanca
9. Cyril Reign M. Nulud
10. Dalia V. Khattab
11. Devine May D. Torres
12. Farah Jane O. Rebustillo
13. Francesca Beatriz V. Alvalajon
14. Glycelle Achurra Navarres
15. Jeanette L. Reyes
16. Jemille Justine R. Zosa
17. Jenesse Viktoria P. Mejia
18. Jercy Raine Cruz
19. Jerimi S. Nuqui
20. Joanna Francez G. Batalang
21. Joanne Marie Thornley
22. Kathleen Enid Espenido
23. Katrina Anne C. Johnson
24. Kimberly Naz
25. Liiya Patricia M. Santiago
26. Lois Vivien C. Garce
27. Ma. Alexandra P. Mata
28. Ma. Andrea Endico
29. Mia Betina A. Golosino
30. Nica B. Dacanay
31. Nichole Nash Andrea Vergara
32. Patricia C. Layug
33. Pretty Shane R. Arnejo
34. Radha Marie F. Cabug
35. Shereenia Mae A. Valerio
36. Vivian V. Hernandez
