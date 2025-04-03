LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2025 presents 36 official candidates

The 36 Filipinas from different regions in the country will compete for Miss International and Miss Globe crowns. This year's candidates were presented at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City on April 2, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. unveiled the 36 candidates for the 61st Binibining Pilipinas.

Star Magic talent Dalia Khattab is among this year's candidate. She said that she is excited for her first pageant.

“This is my first pageant and I’m honestly so grateful to have experienced so much already with ABS-CBN,” she said.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. unveils this year's 36 candidates for the 61st Binibining Pilipinas.



“I’m very, very grateful to have been guided by the best managers, the best mentors, and now I’m with Aces and Queens. So that’s really exciting that I get to blossom in this industry, this new, not-so-different industry compared to show business," she added.

Here is the full list of the 36 official Binibining Pilipinas 2025 candidates:

1. Adrea Clavel Sumadsad

2. Alyssa Marie F. Geronimo

3. Alyssa Mildred V. Villarina

4. Alyssa Rae R. Zabala

5. Anna Carres M. De Mesa

6. Annabelle Mae Mc Donell

7. Bianca Mae B. Hernandez

8. Blessie Jay Villablanca

9. Cyril Reign M. Nulud

10. Dalia V. Khattab

11. Devine May D. Torres

12. Farah Jane O. Rebustillo

13. Francesca Beatriz V. Alvalajon

14. Glycelle Achurra Navarres

15. Jeanette L. Reyes

16. Jemille Justine R. Zosa

17. Jenesse Viktoria P. Mejia

18. Jercy Raine Cruz

19. Jerimi S. Nuqui

20. Joanna Francez G. Batalang

21. Joanne Marie Thornley

22. Kathleen Enid Espenido

23. Katrina Anne C. Johnson

24. Kimberly Naz

25. Liiya Patricia M. Santiago

26. Lois Vivien C. Garce

27. Ma. Alexandra P. Mata

28. Ma. Andrea Endico

29. Mia Betina A. Golosino

30. Nica B. Dacanay

31. Nichole Nash Andrea Vergara

32. Patricia C. Layug

33. Pretty Shane R. Arnejo

34. Radha Marie F. Cabug

35. Shereenia Mae A. Valerio

36. Vivian V. Hernandez

