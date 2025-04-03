^

LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2025 presents 36 official candidates

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 11:51am
MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. unveiled the 36 candidates for the 61st Binibining Pilipinas. 

The 36 Filipinas from different regions in the country will compete for the Miss International and Miss Globe crowns. 

Star Magic talent Dalia Khattab is among this year's candidate. She said that she is excited for her first pageant. 

“This is my first pageant and I’m honestly so grateful to have experienced so much already with ABS-CBN,” she said. 

“I’m very, very grateful to have been guided by the best managers, the best mentors, and now I’m with Aces and Queens. So that’s really exciting that I get to blossom in this industry, this new, not-so-different industry compared to show business," she added.

Here is the full list of the 36 official Binibining Pilipinas 2025 candidates:

    1.    Adrea Clavel Sumadsad
    2.    Alyssa Marie F. Geronimo
    3.    Alyssa Mildred V. Villarina
    4.    Alyssa Rae R. Zabala
    5.    Anna Carres M. De Mesa
    6.    Annabelle Mae Mc Donell
    7.    Bianca Mae B. Hernandez
    8.    Blessie Jay Villablanca
    9.    Cyril Reign M. Nulud
    10.    Dalia V. Khattab
    11.    Devine May D. Torres
    12.    Farah Jane O. Rebustillo
    13.    Francesca Beatriz V. Alvalajon
    14.    Glycelle Achurra Navarres
    15.    Jeanette L. Reyes
    16.    Jemille Justine R. Zosa
    17.    Jenesse Viktoria P. Mejia
    18.    Jercy Raine Cruz
    19.    Jerimi S. Nuqui
    20.    Joanna Francez G. Batalang
    21.    Joanne Marie Thornley
    22.    Kathleen Enid Espenido
    23.    Katrina Anne C. Johnson
    24.    Kimberly Naz
    25.    Liiya Patricia M. Santiago
    26.    Lois Vivien C. Garce
    27.    Ma. Alexandra P. Mata
    28.    Ma. Andrea Endico
    29.    Mia Betina A. Golosino
    30.    Nica B. Dacanay
    31.    Nichole Nash Andrea Vergara
    32.    Patricia C. Layug
    33.    Pretty Shane R. Arnejo
    34.    Radha Marie F. Cabug
    35.    Shereenia Mae A. Valerio
    36.    Vivian V. Hernandez

