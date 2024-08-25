^

Sports

Road Warriors hold on vs Fuel Masters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 25, 2024 | 7:45pm
Road Warriors hold on vs Fuel Masters
Myke Henry (4)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors blew a 23-point lead but recovered just in time to keep the Phoenix Fuel Masters winless in the PBA Governors’ Cup, 100-95, Sunday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With the victory, NLEX is now 2-0 in Group B play.

Myke Henry carried the load for the Road Warriors with 37 points and nine rebounds.

After trailing by 23 points, 21-44, in the first half, Phoenix slowly but surely erased the advantage, with RR Garcia sparking the run in the final two quarters.

The Fuel Masters were able to grab the upper hand, 95-84, with 6:39 remaining after a Javee Mocon layup. Garcia then sank a deuce to push the lead to three.

The two teams were then caught in a nip-and-tuck affair in the final minutes.

Garcia hoisted up a huge 4-pointer with 2:42 remaining to give the Fuel Masters a 93-89 lead, along with a whole wave of momentum.

However, NLEX retaliated with a 7-0 run capped by a layup by Anthony Semerad to take the game on the palm of their hands, 96-93, as they tightened their defense.

With 30.1 ticks to go, Garcia cut the lead to one. However, Robbie Herndon hit a big corner trey that iced the game, 99-95.

A split from the line by Henry set the final score.

“We had almost the same scenario in the last game. We were able to weather the storm earlier. Now, we weathered the storm a little bit late and they got the lead,” NLEX head coach Jong Uichico told reporters after the win.

“We still maintained, I think, our composure. But during that stretch, we really lost our composure, we lost our defense, we lost everything and they pounced on that,” he added.

Semerad finished with 13 for NLEX, while Bolick struggled with just 11 points. However, he had nine assists and seven rebounds. 

Garcia paced Phoenix with 18 markers in 21 minutes. Jayveous McKinnis had 15 markers and 14 boards. 

Phoenix dropped to 0-2 in the import-laden conference.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Painters spoil Gin Kings' PBA Governors' Cup debut

Painters spoil Gin Kings' PBA Governors' Cup debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters pulled away late and dealt the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings a rude welcome in the PBA Governors'...
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort's Navarro makes most of minutes with career game

NorthPort's Navarro makes most of minutes with career game

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Give him minutes and opportunities, and he’ll deliver.
Sports
fbtw
Magnolia veterans hold the fort vs Converge

Magnolia veterans hold the fort vs Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After almost blowing a 21-point lead against the youthful Converge FiberXers, the Magnolia Hotshots banked on their old reliables...
Sports
fbtw
Levi Jung-Ruivivar turns focus to SEA Games, Asian Championships

Levi Jung-Ruivivar turns focus to SEA Games, Asian Championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following an Olympic debut to remember in Paris, gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar is setting her sights on the Southeast Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic calls for 'clear protocols' in wake of Sinner doping case

Djokovic calls for 'clear protocols' in wake of Sinner doping case

9 hours ago
Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic called for "clear protocols" and "standardized approaches" to tennis doping cases on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
HD Spikers relieved as Tushova&rsquo;s 50 points for Capital1 goes down the drain

HD Spikers relieved as Tushova’s 50 points for Capital1 goes down the drain

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The Cignal HD Spikers heaved a sigh of relief after surviving a record-breaking performance from Russian import Marina Tushova...
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort defends sudden import change

NorthPort defends sudden import change

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
“Venky is our resident import.”
Sports
fbtw
Despite short preparation, Talon finishes 5th at Pokemon world tilt

Despite short preparation, Talon finishes 5th at Pokemon world tilt

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
With huge pressure after all-Filipino team Elevate (formerly OMO Abyssinian) finished silver in last year’s Pokemon...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons rout Chinese Taipei squad in overseas preseason tourney

Maroons rout Chinese Taipei squad in overseas preseason tourney

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons kicked off their final preseason campaign ahead of the UAAP Season 87 with...
Sports
fbtw
Shin leads British Open from Vu, Korda heading into final round

Shin leads British Open from Vu, Korda heading into final round

11 hours ago
Two-time former winner Jiyai Shin leads the women's British Open after a five-under-par third round on Saturday took the South...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with