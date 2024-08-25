^

Sports

Filipinas coach want equal opportunity for local, foreign players

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 25, 2024 | 11:58am
Filipinas coach want equal opportunity for local, foreign players
Filipinas coach Mark Torcaso.
PFF / PWFT

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine women’s national football team head coach Mark Torcaso is looking to even the playing field between local and foreign based players in the national team pool after holding a training camp at the Rizal Memorial Stadium earlier this week.

In an effort to identify the next generation of local talent, Torcaso invited a good mix of veteran, returning and new players to make up a 30-woman squad in the days-long training camp. But more than having an eye for new talent, it was also about offering Philippine-based players more opportunities.

With the local football scene still needing work to sustain an established calendar of play, the main goal is also to raise the standard of play here at home.

“I think it’s just important to acknowledge and recognize that we need to get older players on a good level. There shouldn’t be a comparison of local players and foreign players -- we should just be picking the best players possible. And if players come from here, or they come from overseas, they come from there,” said Torcaso as the team’s local camp concluded at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Friday. 

“We just pick the best players that we can but we just want to bridge the gap between the training sessions and the resources sometimes that the players get here to be as good as what some of the girls gain in professional clubs in Europe and that’s what we’re trying to do constantly.”

The camp was held during a time that is not a FIFA window, which meant that a lot of the foreign-based players were unable to join because of their club commitments. But even then, Torcaso said that he wanted to work on the players who were available.

With a couple of tournaments slated later this year, Torcaso wanted to widen his horizons – as he also invited a number of youth players to the senior camp.

Even if the core of the FIFA Women’s World Cup team is still intact, the Aussie coach is getting ready for the next generation.

“This is the first stage of it, [preparing for the future] — is making sure we have a large pool of players, we have as many players as possible to pick from and we’re not gonna leave any player unturned or unavailable, we wanna have every opportunity to give every single player an opportunity to play. If it’s local or international,” insisted Torcaso. 

“That road obviously started three to six months ago… For us, it’s about bridging the gap with those nations and that’s why we had some good games against South Korea, even Scotland and Finland. So, we wanna constantly bridge the gap between us and obviously the teams that are in Asia.”

Among the newcomers in the team were some youth players called up midway through the camp like teenagers Louraine Evangelista and Anaiah Sotto of Tuloy FC and Kaya FC, respectively.

Though there were no specifics that Torcaso pointed to, he was happy overall at how the camp transpired.

“You know, honestly, a lot of the girls stood out from where we saw them last time. It was not anyone that I could single out, obviously, you know having some of the World Cup players and train with some of the girls locally, it lifted the level — fantastic in training. So there was a lot of players that we were able to see on a different level,” said the tactician. 

“We actually identified two or three players throughout the week that we watched some of the games, the finals that they played in the local cup competition, that weren’t initially part of the camp that we introduced midway through the camp… So, it’s the blend of players, it just brings the level up and that’s what we wanna do. Just constantly bring the level up.”

With the Manila camp wrapped up, the Filipinas are expected to reconvene in October when they will play in a tournament in Turkey with foes like Jordan and Haiti.

vuukle comment

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Painters spoil Gin Kings' PBA Governors' Cup debut

Painters spoil Gin Kings' PBA Governors' Cup debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters pulled away late and dealt the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings a rude welcome in the PBA Governors'...
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort's Navarro makes most of minutes with career game

NorthPort's Navarro makes most of minutes with career game

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Give him minutes and opportunities, and he’ll deliver.
Sports
fbtw
Magnolia veterans hold the fort vs Converge

Magnolia veterans hold the fort vs Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After almost blowing a 21-point lead against the youthful Converge FiberXers, the Magnolia Hotshots banked on their old reliables...
Sports
fbtw
Levi Jung-Ruivivar turns focus to SEA Games, Asian Championships

Levi Jung-Ruivivar turns focus to SEA Games, Asian Championships

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Following an Olympic debut to remember in Paris, gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar is setting her sights on the Southeast Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal, Capital1 dispute semis berth

Cignal, Capital1 dispute semis berth

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Cignal and Capital1 Solar take the first crack at a semifinals berth when they collide today in the quarterfinals of the PVL...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maroons rout Chinese Taipei squad in overseas preseason tourney

Maroons rout Chinese Taipei squad in overseas preseason tourney

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons kicked off their final preseason campaign ahead of the UAAP Season 87 with...
Sports
fbtw
Shin leads British Open from Vu, Korda heading into final round

Shin leads British Open from Vu, Korda heading into final round

3 hours ago
Two-time former winner Jiyai Shin leads the women's British Open after a five-under-par third round on Saturday took the South...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal foils Capital1, enters semis

Cignal foils Capital1, enters semis

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Cignal survived Russian destroyer Marina Tushova’s record-breaking performance as it turned back a stubborn Capital1...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine gives Brownlee cold welcome

Rain or Shine gives Brownlee cold welcome

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra sought to roll out the red carpet for comebacking import Justin Brownlee with a victory. But Rain or Shine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with