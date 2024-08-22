^

Sports

Streaking newcomers look to get past veteran foes in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 4:18pm
Streaking newcomers look to get past veteran foes in UFC Fight Night
Caio Borralho (left) is primed to compete for the title. Ranked 12th in the division, he battles Jarrod Cannonier (right).
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – UFC Fight Night on Sunday, April 25, will feature two emerging fighters — Brazilian middleweight Caio Borralho and Ecuadorian welterweight Michael Morales. 

The 31-year old Borralho is primed to compete for the title. Ranked 12th in the division, he battles Jarrod Cannonier.

Borralho is 16-1, 6-0 in the UFC, but if you count Dana White’s Contender Series, you can chalk up two more wins. He is pretty much a complete fighter, adept and equally at home whether striking or on the canvas. 

His opponent is the fifth-ranked Cannonier, who does not have time on his side. At 40 years old, Cannonier will be on his 18th fight in the UFC, where he is 10-7. He already battled for the title belt but lost via decision to former champion Israel Adesanya.

Cannonier is coming off a knockout loss to Nasourdine Imavov last June 8. In a quick turnover less than three months after that last bout, here he is again. And he is up against a freight train in Barralho. A win by the American means he is one more win away perhaps for another shot at the title. A loss, well, he tumbles down the rankings.

That could be the same fate that awaits Neil Magny should he lose his welterweight match against surging Michael Morales.

 The 25-year-old Morales is 16-0 and 4-0 in the UFC. He dispatched his first two foes via knockout and took the last two via decision. He has been cocky to say the least. At least, he can back it up.

For former US Army veteran Neil Magny, it has been a roller-coaster ride in the UFC since March of 2022. He has alternated with a win followed by a loss across seven matches. If that track record is to be followed, he is due for a loss after defeating Mike Malott this past January 2024.

Three of his most recent losses have come at the hands of streaking UFC fighters — Kazakh Shavkat Rakhmonov and Irishman Ian McGarry. Now, he is up against another fast riser in Morales.

Has the 37-year-old Magny seen better days? Or is this 12th-ranked middleweight making one last run atop the rankings and a title belt?

All these questions for both fights will be answered when UFC Fight Night Cannonier vs. Barralho is televised live in the Philippines 10 a.m. Sunday over the Premier Sports and Tap Sports channels on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as on the Blast TV streaming application. 

vuukle comment

UFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MPBL: Sweet-shooting Canaleta tows Binan past Nueva Ecija

MPBL: Sweet-shooting Canaleta tows Binan past Nueva Ecija

1 day ago
Binan Tatak Gel found its mark everywhere and pounded Nueva Ecija, 99-82, on Tuesday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Panales faces win-or-go home moment in shot at UFC fight

Panales faces win-or-go home moment in shot at UFC fight

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
In the three years the Philippines has taken part in Road to UFC — the Asian competition for mixed martial arts fighters...
Sports
fbtw

Biñan rain treys on Nueva Ecija

16 hours ago
Biñan Tatak Gel found its mark everywhere and pounded Nueva Ecija, 99-82, on Tuesday in the MPBLSixth Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.
Sports
fbtw
Victoria Sports riders vie in China, Turkey

Victoria Sports riders vie in China, Turkey

1 day ago
Fresh from a tough European tour, Victoria Sports Pro Cycling swings over to Asia, starting today its campaign in the Trans-Himalaya...
Sports
fbtw
Paradigm suffers another knockdown

Paradigm suffers another knockdown

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The court case involving Paradigm Sports Management and Manny Pacquiao may still take at least two more years before finally...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Isleta on a roll at swim trials

Isleta on a roll at swim trials

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Chloe Isleta continued to shine in the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) national trials...
Sports
fbtw
Working on 4-point shots in practice pays off for Beermen

Working on 4-point shots in practice pays off for Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
No surprises there.
Sports
fbtw
MVP rewards Carlos Yulo P10M for double gold in Paris Olympics

MVP rewards Carlos Yulo P10M for double gold in Paris Olympics

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The pocket of double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo is still getting deeper.
Sports
fbtw
Converge import ready for leadership role

Converge import ready for leadership role

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Aside from explosive scoring, Converge import Scotty Hopson is also bringing his veteran leadership to try and take the young...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with