Streaking newcomers look to get past veteran foes in UFC Fight Night

Caio Borralho (left) is primed to compete for the title. Ranked 12th in the division, he battles Jarrod Cannonier (right).

MANILA, Philippines – UFC Fight Night on Sunday, April 25, will feature two emerging fighters — Brazilian middleweight Caio Borralho and Ecuadorian welterweight Michael Morales.

The 31-year old Borralho is primed to compete for the title. Ranked 12th in the division, he battles Jarrod Cannonier.

Borralho is 16-1, 6-0 in the UFC, but if you count Dana White’s Contender Series, you can chalk up two more wins. He is pretty much a complete fighter, adept and equally at home whether striking or on the canvas.

His opponent is the fifth-ranked Cannonier, who does not have time on his side. At 40 years old, Cannonier will be on his 18th fight in the UFC, where he is 10-7. He already battled for the title belt but lost via decision to former champion Israel Adesanya.

Cannonier is coming off a knockout loss to Nasourdine Imavov last June 8. In a quick turnover less than three months after that last bout, here he is again. And he is up against a freight train in Barralho. A win by the American means he is one more win away perhaps for another shot at the title. A loss, well, he tumbles down the rankings.

That could be the same fate that awaits Neil Magny should he lose his welterweight match against surging Michael Morales.

The 25-year-old Morales is 16-0 and 4-0 in the UFC. He dispatched his first two foes via knockout and took the last two via decision. He has been cocky to say the least. At least, he can back it up.

For former US Army veteran Neil Magny, it has been a roller-coaster ride in the UFC since March of 2022. He has alternated with a win followed by a loss across seven matches. If that track record is to be followed, he is due for a loss after defeating Mike Malott this past January 2024.

Three of his most recent losses have come at the hands of streaking UFC fighters — Kazakh Shavkat Rakhmonov and Irishman Ian McGarry. Now, he is up against another fast riser in Morales.

Has the 37-year-old Magny seen better days? Or is this 12th-ranked middleweight making one last run atop the rankings and a title belt?

All these questions for both fights will be answered when UFC Fight Night Cannonier vs. Barralho is televised live in the Philippines 10 a.m. Sunday over the Premier Sports and Tap Sports channels on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as on the Blast TV streaming application.