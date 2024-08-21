Panales faces win-or-go home moment in shot at UFC fight

MANILA, Philippines – In the three years the Philippines has taken part in Road to UFC — the Asian competition for mixed martial arts fighters to make it into different weight classes of the world’s premier combat sports organization — none have made it to the finals. Much less, even the semifinals.

This coming Saturday, August 24, Ruel Panales (5-1-0) will get that opportunity when he takes on Indian-British fighter Kiru Singh Sahota (11-2-0) in the flyweight division.

The winner of that match-up will likewise take on the victor of the other semifinal between South Korean Dong-hun Choi and Indian fighter Angat Bisht.

The Road to the UFC semifinals will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, another first because no homegrown Filipino fighter has yet fought inside the Octagon in the UFC’s home venue.

“I am excited, but focused,” admitted Panales last weekend before he took a flight bound for the United States. “All other Filipino fighters have not made it this far. I have a chance. If I can do this, it will not only be for myself, but those who came before me and those back at home dreaming of one day fighting in the UFC.”

“Alam ko kulang pa tayo sa experience pero hindi ko papakawala itong pagkakataon na ito,” said Panales. “Nandito na tayo, eh. Give it my best lang.”

Panales agreed that he needs to be focused and not be awestruck by the moment. If caught up, that could be his undoing.

“Saka na mag-enjoy. Trabaho muna,” added the 5’5” 27-year old fighter. “Besides, meron na rin experience fighting abroad. Makakatulong iyan to stay focused.”

His opponent, Sahota, has been on a tear, so Panales knows that this will not come easy.

“Ang importante ay to respect my opponent and mula sa first round ay maramdaman niya lakas at pwersa ko.”

“Sana pagpalain ako.”

Panales is coached by former UFC Filipino fighter Rolando Dy.

Road to the UFC and Panales’ fight will be televised live at 9 a.m. Saturday on the Premier Sports channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as on streaming application Blast TV.