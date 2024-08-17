No quit in Catantan despite knee pain

Italy's Arianna Errigo competes against Philippines' Samantha Kyle Catantan in the women's foil individual round of 32 bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on July 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- An injured Sam Catantan leaned on her spirit and determination as she went toe-to-toe with World No. 2 fencer Arianna Errigo in the recent Paris Olympics.

Catantan was battling a full ACL tear on her left knee in her table of 32 bout against Errigo.

Despite this, the Filipina fencer took the lead momentarily against the Italian, 5-4, before pushing the much-experienced 36-year-old to the limit, 15-12.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, Catantan said that she could not push her back leg anymore against Errigo after sustaining the knee injury in the first round of the tourney against Brazil’s Mariana Pistoia, which she won, 15-13.

“[I relied] on second intention instead, because I really could not push my back leg. When I rely on second intention, the distance becomes nearer,” she told reporters in Filipino during the homecoming party for the Paris Olympians at the Hilton Manila.

“Of course, I think, the spirit and determination of being a Filipino [kept me on it]. You really never give up until the last minute, because you know that you worked hard for it,” she added.

Catantan tore her ACL in the same knee last year.

About eight months later, she went back to competing to try and punch a ticket to Paris, which she did.

“As much as everybody there, you deserve to be there,” said Catantan

On Friday, the 22-year-old went under the knife.

She will take a few months as she recovers from her injury, with the Los Angeles Olympics remaining to be the goal for Catantan.