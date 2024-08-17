^

Sports

No quit in Catantan despite knee pain

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 17, 2024 | 1:15pm
No quit in Catantan despite knee pain
Italy's Arianna Errigo competes against Philippines' Samantha Kyle Catantan in the women's foil individual round of 32 bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on July 28, 2024.
AFP / Fabrice Coffrini

MANILA, Philippines -- An injured Sam Catantan leaned on her spirit and determination as she went toe-to-toe with World No. 2 fencer Arianna Errigo in the recent Paris Olympics.

Catantan was battling a full ACL tear on her left knee in her table of 32 bout against Errigo.

Despite this, the Filipina fencer took the lead momentarily against the Italian, 5-4, before pushing the much-experienced 36-year-old to the limit, 15-12.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, Catantan said that she could not push her back leg anymore against Errigo after sustaining the knee injury in the first round of the tourney against Brazil’s Mariana Pistoia, which she won, 15-13.

“[I relied] on second intention instead, because I really could not push my back leg. When I rely on second intention, the distance becomes nearer,” she told reporters in Filipino during the homecoming party for the Paris Olympians at the Hilton Manila.

“Of course, I think, the spirit and determination of being a Filipino [kept me on it]. You really never give up until the last minute, because you know that you worked hard for it,” she added.

Catantan tore her ACL in the same knee last year.

About eight months later, she went back to competing to try and punch a ticket to Paris, which she did.

“As much as everybody there, you deserve to be there,” said Catantan

On Friday, the 22-year-old went under the knife.

She will take a few months as she recovers from her injury, with the Los Angeles Olympics remaining to be the goal for Catantan.

vuukle comment

FENCING

PARIS OLYMPICS

SAM CATANTAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP Maroons find huge backer in Ateneo alumnus

UP Maroons find huge backer in Ateneo alumnus

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
In sports, rivalries run deep.
Sports
fbtw

Cignal delivers with flying colors

14 hours ago
Cignal TV, the country’s leading sports content provider, played a key role in the success of the Paris Olympics by enabling Filipinos worldwide to witness historic moments on different fronts.
Sports
fbtw

Coleman shines in PAI National Trials

14 hours ago
A Filipino-American athletic scholar at the government-run National Academy of Sports shone at the start of the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. 50-meter (long course) National Sports Trials at the Rizal Memorial Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Foreign coaches want piece of Yulo

Foreign coaches want piece of Yulo

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Soon, Paris Olympics hero Carlos Yulo and the national gymnastics team will have a new foreign coach.
Sports
fbtw
Blazers-Falcons, Bombers-Pirates slated in 'The Big Dance' semis

Blazers-Falcons, Bombers-Pirates slated in 'The Big Dance' semis

1 day ago
College of St. Benilde will try to continue its dominant run as it clashes with Adamson University while Jose Rizal University...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olympian fencer Maxine Esteban is also an avid gamer

Olympian fencer Maxine Esteban is also an avid gamer

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Just one month since she started playing Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Filipino-Ivorian Maxine Esteban has reached the second...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca Bustamante works on having proper mindset with McLaren

Bianca Bustamante works on having proper mindset with McLaren

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Filipina racer Bianca Bustamante pointed to mental preparation as the key factor in her steadiness so far for McLaren during...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff crashes out

Gauff crashes out

14 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz was halted by rain on the brink of victory Thursday while defending women’s champion Coco Gauff crashed...
Sports
fbtw

Matsuyama robbed

14 hours ago
Chris Kirk aced the par-3 14th hole on his way to grabbing a one-stroke lead after Thursday’s first round of the PGA St. Jude’s Championship.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with