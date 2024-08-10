Archers annihilate Indonesian squad to open WUBS bid

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine champion La Salle stamped its class on Indonesia’s Perbanas Institute, 117-71, to kick off its 2024 World University Basketball Series (WUBS) campaign in style Saturday at the Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao and Mike Phillips conspired as the Green Archers displayed a tour de force international debut with a 46-point victory.

Quiambao, also a Gilas Pilipinas standout, hauled down 16 points and 16 rebounds laced by four assists and two steals in only 21 minutes to show the way for the reigning UAAP champions.

Phillips was also impressive from all ends with 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block in only 17 minutes of play while four more players finished in twin digits.

Drawing ample support from Vhoris Marasigan (14), Henry Agunanne (13), JC Macalalag (12) and Raven Cortez (11), La Salle’s victory was never in doubt right off the bat by sprinting to a fiery 30-13 start.

The Green Archers never looked back from there, leading by as many as 49 points, to barge into the semifinals of the short knockout tournament featuring the top universities in Asia.

La Salle, under the watch of coach Topex Robinson, will face either National Chengchi University of Chinese Taipei or host Nippon Sport Science University of Japan in the Final Four.

The WUBS is the final stage of La Salle’s build-up for an expected tough title defense in the UAAP after winning two of the three pre-season tourneys in the Philippines.

Led by Quiambao, the Green Archers ruled the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup to complete a hat-trick before also bagging the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup. La Salle finished runner-up to UAAP rival University of the Philippines in the Filoil finals.

La Salle is hoping to deliver the country’s second WUBS title after Ateneo reigned supreme with an unbeaten run in 2022.

Meanwhile, Sandy Ibrahim Aziz Muhamad, Sanyudi Argus and William Tunasey Salamena Daniel had 11 points each for the Indonesian bet.