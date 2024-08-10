^

Sports

Archers annihilate Indonesian squad to open WUBS bid

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 10, 2024 | 5:37pm
Archers annihilate Indonesian squad to open WUBS bid
La Salle's Kevin Quiambao
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine champion La Salle stamped its class on Indonesia’s Perbanas Institute, 117-71, to kick off its 2024 World University Basketball Series (WUBS) campaign in style Saturday at the Yoyogi National Stadium Second Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao and Mike Phillips conspired as the Green Archers displayed a tour de force international debut with a 46-point victory.

Quiambao, also a Gilas Pilipinas standout, hauled down 16 points and 16 rebounds laced by four assists and two steals in only 21 minutes to show the way for the reigning UAAP champions.

Phillips was also impressive from all ends with 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block in only 17 minutes of play while four more players finished in twin digits.

Drawing ample support from Vhoris Marasigan (14), Henry Agunanne (13), JC Macalalag (12) and Raven Cortez (11), La Salle’s victory was never in doubt right off the bat by sprinting to a fiery 30-13 start.

The Green Archers never looked back from there, leading by as many as 49 points, to barge into the semifinals of the short knockout tournament featuring the top universities in Asia.

La Salle, under the watch of coach Topex Robinson, will face either National Chengchi University of Chinese Taipei or host Nippon Sport Science University of Japan in the Final Four.

The WUBS is the final stage of La Salle’s build-up for an expected tough title defense in the UAAP after winning two of the three pre-season tourneys in the Philippines.

Led by Quiambao, the Green Archers ruled the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup to complete a hat-trick before also bagging the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup. La Salle finished runner-up to UAAP rival University of the Philippines in the Filoil finals.

La Salle is hoping to deliver the country’s second WUBS title after Ateneo reigned supreme with an unbeaten run in 2022.

Meanwhile, Sandy Ibrahim Aziz Muhamad, Sanyudi Argus and William Tunasey Salamena Daniel had 11 points each for the Indonesian bet.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bianca boosts medal hopes

Bianca boosts medal hopes

By Nelson Beltran | 19 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan is in medal contention heading to the last two rounds of the women’s golf in the 2024 Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Paris feat raises bar for Philippines sports

Paris feat raises bar for Philippines sports

By Nelson Beltran | 19 hours ago
In triumph and in defeat. 
Sports
fbtw
COVID-19 catches Games&rsquo; fastest man

COVID-19 catches Games’ fastest man

19 hours ago
Olympic 100 meters champion Noah Lyles revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 two days before finishing third in Thursday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic boxing can be saved &ndash; Vargas

Olympic boxing can be saved – Vargas

By Nelson Beltran | 19 hours ago
An Olympic Games without boxing would be a big blow to the Philippines. It’s like a cake without icing or kare-kare...
Sports
fbtw
Work begins for 2028 LA Olympics

Work begins for 2028 LA Olympics

19 hours ago
First gold medal in Tokyo back-to-back with two golds in Paris is too tough a task to follow, according to Philippine Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Young racers told: Look up to Bianca Bustamante

Young racers told: Look up to Bianca Bustamante

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) Motorsports Chairman Mandy Eduque spoke highly about McLaren Development driver...
Sports
fbtw
Japanese breakdancer Ami takes gold as breaking makes Olympic debut

Japanese breakdancer Ami takes gold as breaking makes Olympic debut

By Andrew McKirdy | 4 hours ago
The urban sport of breaking spun its way onto the Olympic stage on Friday for the first and possibly last time, with Japan's...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Mindanao Series finale slated in Cagayan de Oro

JPGT Mindanao Series finale slated in Cagayan de Oro

4 hours ago
Momentum and redemption are set to be the defining themes as the fourth and final leg of the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos, Avanzado extend winning streak in IRONKIDS duathlon

Ramos, Avanzado extend winning streak in IRONKIDS duathlon

4 hours ago
Euan Ramos and Eleora Avanzado once again showcased their athletic prowess at the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Duathlon at the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with