Petecio outpoints Chinese foe, guarantees another Olympic medal for Philippines

Philippines' Nesthy Petecio and China's Xu Zichun (Blue) compete in the women's 57kg quarter-final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on August 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- It's another sure Olympic medal for the Philippines in Paris.

Nesthy Petecio is assured of at least a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics after securing a unanimous decision victory over China’s Zichun Xu in their women’s 57 kg quarterfinal bout Sunday night (Manila time).

Three judges scored it 30-27, while the other two had it 29-28.

With her victory, Petecio is now off to the semifinal round.

Xu, who is four years younger than the Filipina boxer, had more activity and looked fluid.

However, the Olympic silver medalist was more methodical and patient.

She connected on huge punches in the first two rounds as all judges scored the bout in favor of the Filipina.

This continued in the third round as Petecio landed combinations while being as elusive as ever en route to the dominant win.

This is the Philippines’ third medal in Paris. Carlos Yulo earlier secured a gold medal in men’s floor exercise, while boxer Aira Villegas is likewise assured of at least a bronze medal.

Petecio will be facing Poland’s Julia Szeremeta, who defeated Puerto Rico’s Ashleyann Lozada Motta in the quartefinals.

Their bout will be on August 8 at 3:46 a.m. (Manila time).