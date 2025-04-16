^

Sports

Quezon, Pasay chalk up MPBL wins

Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 1:52pm
Quezon, Pasay chalk up MPBL wins
Warren Bonifacio of the Pasay Voyagers attempts a shot.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasay Voyagers revved up in the fourth quarter and battered the Paranaque Patriots, 76-62, Tuesday night in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Olivarez College Gymnasium in Paranaque.

Marc Daniel Sangco and Jasper Salenga combined for a 13-3 run opening the fourth quarter, which propelled the Voyagers to a 67-54 spread, from which the Patriots could not recover.

Highlighted by back-to-back triples by Salenga and another triple by Sangco, that scoring spurt pushed Pasay's record to 6-2 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

The Voyagers trailed the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards (7-0), San Juan Knights (5-0), Muntinlupa Cagers (4-0), Abra Weavers (6-1), Quezon Huskers (6-1), Pampanga Giant Lanterns (5-1) and the Pangasinan Heatwaves in the race for playoff spots.

Warren Bonifacio posted 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists to clinch Best Player honors for the Voyagers, who also drew 11 points, five assists and two rebounds from Laurenz Victoria, and nine points each from Salenga and Felipe Chavez.

The Patriots, who led 46-41 midway through the third period, absorbed their third straight defeat, despite Jayboy Solis' 12 points, five rebounds and three assists; Allen Bernard Papa's 11 points and three rebounds; and James Managahas' 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Quezon Province gave Pasig City a reality check with a wire-to-wire 75-56 victory in the opener.

Powered by JP Sarao, Judel Fuentes, LJ Gonzales and Joseph Gabayni, the Huskers led by as far as 65-40 before cruising to victory.

Sarao posted 11 points and six rebounds to emerge best player over Fuentes, who tallied 10 points, four rebounds and two assists; Gonzales with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists; and Gabayni with 10 points and three rebounds.

Pasig, which won its first two games, got 13 points and five4 rebounds from Mark Montuano, and 10 points plus six rebounds from Jacob Galicia.

Dominant off the boards, 44-33, the Huskers poured 40 points in the paint against 25 for the Pasiguenos.

With Fuentes drilling in two triples, the Huskers converted six from 23 attempts, eclipsing the Pasiguenos' three of 22 tries.

Showing the depth of their roster, only two of the 15 Huskers fielded by Coach Eric Gonzales failed to score.

The league takes a Holy Week break starting Wednesday, April 16, and will resume on Tuesday, April 22, at the WES Arena with games pitting Bulacan against Binan at 4 p.m., Imus against Gensan at 6 p.m., and host Valenzuela against Sarangani at 8 p.m.

