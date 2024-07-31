Chinese top seed too skilled for Olympic boxing debutant Bacyadan

Philippines' Hergie Bacyadan (in blue) fights against China's Li Qian in the women's 75kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on July 31, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- It's the end of the road for another Filipino boxer.

Slugger Hergie Bacyadan’s Olympic debut resulted in an early exit after the boxer ran into a brick wall in China’s Li Qian via unanimous decision Wednesday evening (Manila time) in Paris.

All judges scored the contest 30-27 in favor of the 34-year-old Chinese in their 75 kg. women's round of 16 bout.

Qian, who won an Olympic silver medal in Tokyo and a bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro, asserted her mastery from the get-go, connecting on a slew of punches whether on the clinch or from distance.

In contrast, Bacyadan's punches were just a tad too wild against the more experienced Qian, who in turn kept the steady stream of strikes going.

Bacyadan tried to go for the kill toward the end of the third round, but it was not enough to get the judges’ nods.

This brings the Philippine boxing delegation down to three– Aira Villegas, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam.

China’s bet will be facing India’s Lovlina Borgohain in the quarterfinals.