Ex-title challenger Astrolabio undergoes surgery for appendicitis

MANILA, Philippines – Former world title challenger Vincent Astrolabio was rushed to the hospital last Friday because of an appendicitis, a few days after his 12-round bout against unbeaten World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani of Japan last July 20.

Nonoy Neri, Astrolabio’s team manager and head trainer coach, confirmed that the 27-year-old fighter underwent surgery to remove his ruptured appendix at the St. John of the Cross Hospital in Davao City over the weekend after grimacing in pain on lower right side of his abdomen last Friday.

“Vincent [Astrolabio] didn’t tell us about it when we were preparing before we went to Japan. Maybe he just ignored it because it wasn’t painful yet at that time and he really didn’t want the fight against Nakatani to be postponed,” Neri said.

“Even when we arrived in Davao last week from Tokyo, he didn’t tell us anything about it. He kept it.”

“He was just admitted last Friday to the hospital. The pain already bothered him sometimes before the fight in Tokyo. But he doesn’t regret anything and doesn’t want to make any excuses after he lost that fight. We rushed him to the hospital for operation because he could no longer bear the pain.”

Astrolabio appeared fit ready to fight at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, but he only lasted two minutes and 37 seconds in the fight after being caught by Nakatani’s stunning left straight that landed on his midsection, leading to a knockout loss.

There was no clear indication that the body shot by Nakatani had aggravated Astrolabio’s appendicitis after the bout, but it was absolutely painful that made him kneel on the floor and could not stand up, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

International matchmaker Sean Gibbons is praying for Astrolabio’s quick recovery but was shocked when he learned the news.

“It’s a warrior mentality by Vincent. He didn’t complain anything while they were preparing in Davao and then in Tokyo. He really fought with a big fighting heart despite feeling that there’s something wrong in his body, but he is not making any excuses out of it,” Gibbons said.

Neri also confirmed that Astrolabio is already out of danger and is recovering at the hospital.

“He will undergo light training after two months and everything will be in normal after his third month of rest where he can do his normal training,” Neri added.

Gibbons and the MP Promotions are planning to send Astrolabio (19-5 win-loss record with 14 knockouts) in the Knuckles Boxing Gym in Las Vegas for training this year.