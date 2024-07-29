Villegas advances in Olympic boxing

Philippines' Aira Villegas (in blue) punches Morocco's Yasmine Mouttaki in the women's 50kg preliminaries round of 32 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on July 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina boxer Aira Villegas is off to the next round of the women’s 50 kilogram boxing in the Paris Olympics after securing a unanimous win over Morocco’s Yasmine Mouttaki Monday morning (Manila time).

The two sluggers were relentless right from the get-go, but Villegas’ methodical punching ultimately gave her all five judges’ nod.

Four judges scored the bout 29-28, while one had it 30-27.

Both boxers exchanged heavy punches from the start of the match until the end, with Mouttaki landing huge hits from close quarters.

The 28-year-old Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist, though, connected on combinations as she battled the two-time African champion’s physicality especially in the second round.

And with the result of the bout hanging in the balance, Villegas connected on a sharp left with a few seconds left that tipped the scale to her side.

Villegas will be facing Algeria’s Roumaysa Boualam in the round of 16 early Friday morning (Manila time).