^

Sports

Villegas advances in Olympic boxing

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 29, 2024 | 4:43am
Villegas advances in Olympic boxing
Philippines' Aira Villegas (in blue) punches Morocco's Yasmine Mouttaki in the women's 50kg preliminaries round of 32 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on July 28, 2024.
Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina boxer Aira Villegas is off to the next round of the women’s 50 kilogram boxing in the Paris Olympics after securing a unanimous win over Morocco’s Yasmine Mouttaki Monday morning (Manila time).

The two sluggers were relentless right from the get-go, but Villegas’ methodical punching ultimately gave her all five judges’ nod.

Four judges scored the bout 29-28, while one had it 30-27.

Both boxers exchanged heavy punches from the start of the match until the end, with Mouttaki landing huge hits from close quarters.

The 28-year-old Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist, though, connected on combinations as she battled the two-time African champion’s physicality especially in the second round.

And with the result of the bout hanging in the balance, Villegas connected on a sharp left with a few seconds left that tipped the scale to her side.

Villegas will be facing Algeria’s Roumaysa Boualam in the round of 16 early Friday morning (Manila time).

vuukle comment

AIRA VILLEGAS

BOXING

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle, Rain or Shine forge finals clash in Kadayawan Invitational

La Salle, Rain or Shine forge finals clash in Kadayawan Invitational

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
It will be a PBA team against a UAAP squad in the finals of the 39th Kadayawan Invitational Basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine signs Tiongson

Rain or Shine signs Tiongson

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Rain or Shine has finally secured its top draft pick Caelan Tiongson, striking a three-year deal yesterday in the thick of...
Sports
fbtw
LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Anpo

LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Anpo

By PhilstarLIVE | 21 hours ago
Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring for an exhibition match against Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo.
Sports
fbtw
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 21 hours ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
Team USA &lsquo;older&rsquo; but wiser

Team USA ‘older’ but wiser

2 days ago
Kevin Durant on Thursday brushed off suggestions from teammate Joel Embiid that the advanced age of the USA’s star-studded...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Delgaco tops repechage, gains quarterfinals

Delgaco tops repechage, gains quarterfinals

By Nelson Beltran | 6 hours ago
Olympic rookie rower Joanie Delgaco breathed life on her Cinderella bid.
Sports
fbtw
Catantan bows out in style

Catantan bows out in style

By Nelson Beltran | 6 hours ago
Fencer Samantha Catantan put up a brave stand and a good fight. But it wasn’t enough.
Sports
fbtw
Olympic gold drives Paalam

Olympic gold drives Paalam

By Joaquin Henson | 6 hours ago
Carlo Paalam bagged a silver in flyweight boxing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and now in Paris, he’s going for gold as...
Sports
fbtw
Eyes on Bukidnon golfers

Eyes on Bukidnon golfers

6 hours ago
Seven players from Del Monte are poised to make a strong impression as they descend on the South Pacific Golf and Leisure...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with