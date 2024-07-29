Villegas advances in Olympic boxing
MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina boxer Aira Villegas is off to the next round of the women’s 50 kilogram boxing in the Paris Olympics after securing a unanimous win over Morocco’s Yasmine Mouttaki Monday morning (Manila time).
The two sluggers were relentless right from the get-go, but Villegas’ methodical punching ultimately gave her all five judges’ nod.
Four judges scored the bout 29-28, while one had it 30-27.
Both boxers exchanged heavy punches from the start of the match until the end, with Mouttaki landing huge hits from close quarters.
The 28-year-old Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist, though, connected on combinations as she battled the two-time African champion’s physicality especially in the second round.
And with the result of the bout hanging in the balance, Villegas connected on a sharp left with a few seconds left that tipped the scale to her side.
Villegas will be facing Algeria’s Roumaysa Boualam in the round of 16 early Friday morning (Manila time).
