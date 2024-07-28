^

La Salle, Rain or Shine forge finals clash in Kadayawan Invitational

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 28, 2024 | 4:15pm
La Salle, Rain or Shine forge finals clash in Kadayawan Invitational
The La Salle Green Archers
MANILA, Philippines -- It will be a PBA team against a UAAP squad in the finals of the 39th Kadayawan Invitational Basketball.

Reigning UAAP champions La Salle Green Archers will take on the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the championship of the competition set on Sunday.

This, after huge wins by the respective squads.

La Salle, the only collegiate team in the invitationals, squeaked past the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 104-102, on Saturday evening.

Reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao paced the Green Archers with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a steal.

After trailing by 13 points late in the fourth, the Fuel Masters stormed back and tied the game up at 120-all following a putback slam by Jay McKinnis with 28.3 seconds to go.

And with 4.7 seconds remaining, CJ Austria handled the rock and drove to the rack, but Jason Perkins was called for a blocking foul.

With the Fuel Masters already in penalty, Austria was sent to the free throw line and made both freebies.

With time winding down, RJ Jazul inbounded the ball and received the ball back and had a clean shot from way beyond. It did not connect as Quiambao hauled down the board, securing the win.

The game got heated in the final frame, with Phoenix holding on to a slim 86-84 lead.

This turned things around for the Green Archers, as they unleashed 14 straight points capped by a putback slam by Quiambao to take a 98-86 lead with 3:52 remaining.

The Fuel Masters were able to halt the deficit, but a La Salle corner 3-pointer kept them at bay. 101-88, setting up the wild finish.

Rain or Shine, meanwhile, drubbed the Converge FiberXers, 119-108, to remain unblemished through three games in the tournament.

Aaron Fuller led the Elasto Painters with 21 markers and nine boards to secure the championship game.

A couple of days back, Rain or Shine escaped La Salle in its first contest of the tourney.

The final will tip off at 7 p.m., after the battle for third between Converge and Phoenix.

