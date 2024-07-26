Paris Olympics up for free viewing via Smart LiveStream App

The Paris Olympics will be livestreamed for free via the Smart LiveStream App.

MANILA, Philippines -- The 2024 Paris Olympics are just a few hours away.

Twenty-two Filipino athletes will be competing for Olympic glory in the hard-hitting competition that will surely be one for the books.

WIth this, mobile service and telecommunications provider Smart will be providing Filipinos a chance to cheer for the Olympians for free.

In a statement, Smart said that a comprehensive live digital coverage will be streamed for free via the Smart LiveStream App.

Subscribers to all networks could access Olympic action for free, regardless of the mobile carrier.

The app could be downloaded through the Google Play store and the Apple app store, and is scheduled to broadcast 24/7.

Select events will also be streamed live on the Smart Sports and Puso Pilipinas social media pages.

The Philippine contingent is composed of boxers Aira Villegas, Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Hergie Bacyadan and Nesthy Petecio; fencer Sam Catantan; golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina; gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Carlos Yulo, Emma Malabuyo and Levi Ruivivar; judoka Kiyomi Watanabe; pole vaulter EJ Obiena; rower Joanie Delgaco; swimmers Jarod Hatch and Kayla Sanchez; hurdlers Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang Tolentino; and weightlifters Elreen Ando, John Ceniza and Vanessa Sarno.

Aside from the Olympic action, a Smart-produced documentary series on the Olympians, Puso in Paris 2024, will also be available for streaming on the LiveStream app and the social media pages.

Fans could start streaming the documentary episodes starting July 18.