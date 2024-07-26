^

Pacquiao shows off at media workout

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 9:48am
Pacquiao shows off at media workout
Manny Pacquiao during a mitts session with trainer Buboy Fernandez.
Wendell Alinea / MP Promotions

TOKYO – Manny Pacquiao once again took the spotlight here and got to showcase himself doing the thing he loves.

The former eight-division world champion simply loves working out in front cameras, and on Thursday he did exactly that.

More than a year since he last fought in the ring — and almost three years since his last pro bout — Pacquiao proved he remains a student of the game, showing off his hand speed and footwork at the Kod Lab Gym here in Shinjuku City.

The 45-year-old boxing legend is stepping back in the ring Sunday against Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo, in an exhibition fight set for just three rounds.

But by the looks of it, Pacquiao is ready to go 12. On Thursday, he matched the camera flashes pointed his way with blazingly fast combinations while working the mitts with longtime trainer Buboy Fernandez. He displayed those same quick fists in shadowboxing as well.

“I have been in boxing for 80% of my life,” Pacquiao said in a recent video interview with RIZIN.tv, the streaming arm of Rizin Fighting Federation, which will promote Saturday’s showcase bout at the Saitama Super Arena.

“Boxing is like science. I study harder [to get the] deepest understanding of boxing,” added the former senator, whose last foray in the ring was a similar exhibition match, against Korean martial artist and video blogger DK Yoo in Seoul in 2022.

Pacquiao battered Yoo over six rounds, even scoring a knockdown in the final canto, to waltz to a unanimous decision win. While Yoo ended up being a pushover, the same cannot be said for the younger and taller Anpo, a former K-1 world champion with over 40 fights.

Anpo, 26, will be Pacquiao’s tallest opponent at six feet, adding intrigue to their tussle, which will be fought under boxing rules.

Pacquiao, however, boasts a wealth of boxing experience highlighted by a record eight world titles in as many divisions.

"I'm not boasting myself, but in terms of boxing, I'm like a professor," Pacquiao said.

“They think boxing is more on the physical [side], like 'hard work, hard work'. But you know, 60% of boxing is like here (points to his head). You need to have this (smarts for) the proper execution of strategy.

“(That’s) the reason why I'm able to capture many (titles in many) weight divisions.”

