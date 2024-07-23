^

PhilHealth benefits intact, DOF chief assures amid 'unused funds' transfer

Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 9:21pm
PhilHealth benefits intact, DOF chief assures amid 'unused funds' transfer
This file photo shows a logo of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation outside one of their offices.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – The remittance to the government of unused funds of state health insurer PhilHealth will not affect the benefits of its members, Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Ralph Recto said.

According to Recto, PhilHealth has over P500 billion in reserve funds that could last for the next three years.

In a post-State of the Nation Address (SONA) forum on Tuesday, Recto told the media that even with the P89.9 billion in national government subsidy remitted to the Bureau of Treasury (BTr), it could hardly affect PhilHealth’s operations. 

"Kahit tanggalin pa natin 'yung P89.9 billion, meron pa ring P500 bilyon good for the next three years or more," said the DOF chief. “Itong mahigit na P500 bilyon ay gagamitin pa sa mga bagong at pinalawak na benepisyo ng Philhealth.”

Recto explained that the transfer of excess fund was legal and was approved by the PhilHealth Board of Directors, and that his office had previously consulted several government agencies regarding the matter.

"Nagkonsulta kami: ito ba ay ligal na pwedeng gawin? Tinanong namin ang GCG (Government Commission for GOCCs), OGCC (Office of the Government Corporate Counsel) at tsaka ang COA (Commission on Audit). Ang balik sa amin ng tatlong ahensiya ng pamahalaan, ligal lahat ito." 

Amid the said remittance of PhilHealth funds to the government, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. announced increases in PhilHealth benefits.

In his SONA on Monday, the President revealed that "dinamihan na ang klase ng generic na gamot na kasama sa benepisyo para sa mga outpatient. Mula sa dalawampu’t isang generic na gamot, ay limampu’t tatlo na. May mga bagong gamot para sa altapresyon, at mayroon na rin para sa nerve pain at sa epileptic seizures."

The President also announced that in response to the increasing costs of medication and medical care, PhilHealth would improve benefits for members who suffer from strokes and pneumonia. 

"Bilang tugon sa dumaraming insidente at tumataas na presyo ng pagpapagamot, itinaas na ng Philhealth nang mahigit doble ang mga benepisyo para sa mga malulubhang karamdaman, tulad ng acute stroke at pulmonya. Ang limit na ngayon para sa mga kundisyon na ito ay itinaas na hanggang pitumpu’t anim na libong piso at siyamnapung libong piso," said the President.

The chief executive also announced that PhilHealth members suffering from breast cancer could receive as much as P1.4 million in medical assistance. 

"At bago matapos ang taon, maisasama na rin sa mga benepisyo ng PhilHealth ang chemotherapy para sa cancer sa baga, atay, ovary, at prostate," said Marcos.

