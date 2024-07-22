Paris Olympic Spotlight: John Ceniza (weightlifting)

John Febuar Ceniza booked a ticket to his first Olympics back in April, when he had a strong finish in the International Weightlifting Federation World Cup in Thailand.

The 26-year-old Cebuano recorded a total lift of 300 kilograms — 132 kilograms in snatch and 168 kilograms in knee and jerk — which put him in prime position to compete in the Olympics. This came a few months after barely missing the podium at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

With the Olympics just around the corner, he is eyeing to add an Olympic medal to his list of accolades in weightlifting competitions. He previously won silver medals in the Southeast Asian Games and a bronze medal in the World Cup.

Watch Ceniza lift to Olympic supremacy on August 7, at around 9 p.m. (Manila time).