^

Sports

Paris Olympic Spotlight: John Ceniza (weightlifting)

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 2:37pm
Paris Olympic Spotlight: John Ceniza (weightlifting)
John Ceniza

John Febuar Ceniza booked a ticket to his first Olympics back in April, when he had a strong finish in the International Weightlifting Federation World Cup in Thailand. 

The 26-year-old Cebuano recorded a total lift of 300 kilograms — 132 kilograms in snatch and 168 kilograms in knee and jerk — which put him in prime position to compete in the Olympics. This came a few months after barely missing the podium at the Hangzhou Asian Games. 

With the Olympics just around the corner, he is eyeing to add an Olympic medal to his list of accolades in weightlifting competitions. He previously won silver medals in the Southeast Asian Games and a bronze medal in the World Cup.

Watch Ceniza lift to Olympic supremacy on August 7, at around 9 p.m. (Manila time).

vuukle comment

JOHN CENIZA

OLYMPICS

PARIS

PARIS OLYMPICS

WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Obiena sounding the alarm?

Obiena sounding the alarm?

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
With less than a week before the Paris Olympics gets unveiled, Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena has alarmingly admitted he...
Sports
fbtw
Eala sizzles in Spain, bags doubles, singles titles in 24 hours

Eala sizzles in Spain, bags doubles, singles titles in 24 hours

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala snared a rare double crown in Spain, reigning supreme in both the singles and doubles tournaments of the elite W100...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys nail U18 Asia Cup slot

Gilas boys nail U18 Asia Cup slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas boys demolished Indonesia, 87-64, to cap a perfect campaign in the SEABA Qualifiers and punch its way to the...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi wins US Girls&rsquo; crown

Malixi wins US Girls’ crown

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Filipina ace Rianne Malixi made sure the US Girls’ Junior Championship wouldn’t slip through her fingers aga...
Sports
fbtw
PBA remains dominant sports attraction

PBA remains dominant sports attraction

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
There’s no doubt the PBA remains the most popular sports program on TV and with nearly a million viewers watching every...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paris Olympic Spotlight: Levi Ruivivar (gymnastics)

Paris Olympic Spotlight: Levi Ruivivar (gymnastics)

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Levi Jung-Ruivivar is making her Olympic debut in Paris.
Sports
fbtw
Paris Olympic Spotlight: Emma Malabuyo (gymnastics)

Paris Olympic Spotlight: Emma Malabuyo (gymnastics)

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Gymnast Emma Malabuyo’s dream of making the Olympics finally came true. 
Sports
fbtw
Ajido, Jacinto secure wins in Speedo swim tilt

Ajido, Jacinto secure wins in Speedo swim tilt

2 hours ago
Veteran international campaigners Jamesrey Mishael Ajido and Jerard Dominic Jacinto topped their respective age group classes...
Sports
fbtw
Junior World veterans banner JPGT Apo pack

Junior World veterans banner JPGT Apo pack

2 hours ago
Zeus Sara and Jared Saban, fresh from their participation in the Junior World Championships, set out for the ICTSI Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with